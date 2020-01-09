BTC
Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop Has Silver Lining. Why Does It Matter?

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a painful five percent drop after Trump's retreat but this is a positive development for the top cryptocurrency

Cover image via www.rt.com
Contents

The Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped by more than five percent after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to de-escalate the military conflict between the US and Iran in his highly-anticipated address to the nation. However, according to Jeff Dorman, the CIO of cryptocurrency asset management firm Arca, this a positive sign for the top cryptocurrency that is becoming a macro asset. 

Bitcoin's ambidextrous nature   

In his tweet, Dorman states that Bitcoin is an ambidextrous investment solution. While it's not correlated to assets in the short-term, the Iran imbroglio proved that BTC can indeed act as a safe haven during the times of geopolitical unrest. 

He further explains that the cryptocurrency could be a win-win solution for those who expect a recession because it has tech on top of its allure for doom-laden investors. Buying gold and shorting stocks didn't work at the dawn of the last decade who expected another downturn of the stock market but BTC might be their perfect bet this time around. 

Is Bitcoin digital gold? 

Cryptocurrency data provider Messari has taken an in-depth look at Bitcoin's price performance during the escalation of the US-Iran conflict and suggested that BTC can indeed act as digital gold.

Bitcoin Price
image by @MessariCrypto

While critics in the likes of economist Alex Krüger were quick to dismiss any safe-haven narrative, it's hard to deny the fact that the price of BTC surged by 21.7 percent due to the fears that the confrontations between the two countries could the start of another war. 

Gold (XAU) Price Can Surge Higher Than $1,600: Peter Schiff

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin (BTC) critic Peter Schiff is certain that gold (XAU) can go higher than $1,600

Cover image via u.today

Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff has taken to Twitter to predict that the intraday high of $1,610.90 per ounce might not be the "blow-off" top for gold. The famed financial commentator says that there is not enough bearishness in the market for that to be the case. 

The most recent sell-off was predicted by market analyst Todd Horwitz who recently wrote that gold could drop to as low as $1,500.    

"For now, our expectations are that the metals should see a reasonable sell-off of another 5%-6% from where it is trading right now. In other words, we would not be surprised to see a pullback to the $1,500 -$1,520 level."

As U.Today reported, Bitcoin, gold, and oil surged in tandem after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases with US troops. This was particularly significant for the yellow metal given that it briefly touched $1,600, the psychologically important level it hasn't seen since 2013. 

However, US President Donald Trump backed away from escalating military confrontation with Iran during his much-awaited, which inevitably led to the retreat of the top store-of-value asset. The yellow metal is currently trading in the $1550-$1560 range after shedding its tumultuous gains that were directly linked to geopolitical tensions. 

Gold Prices
image by bloomberg.com

Unlike gold and silver, palladium didn't react to Trump's peace-making comments and retained its 2.2 percent gains. 

