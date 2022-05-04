Quitriam Finance (QTM) Unlock New Opportunities for DeFi as Cardano (ADA), Fantom (FTM) Recover from Recent Dip

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Quitriam finance's QTM cryptocurrency announced pre-sale start as crypto markets struggle with bearish retracement.

At the beginning of April, the crypto world looked very healthy and on course for a bull run. But, some days later, precisely on the 7th of April, the market was hit with another dip. This further explained the volatility of the crypto market and it's become something investors should have gotten used to by now.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is one of the proof-of-stake blockchains that uses a unique double layer structure. Cardano (ADA) supports blockchain research and development to create some unique decentralized network that is scalable and very efficient.

Cardano (ADA) is named after an Italian scholar Gerolamo Cardano, while its native token ADA, is named after an mathematician Ada Lovelace. This crypto remains one of the large-caps of crypto market.

Ads

Cardano (ADA) had seen a massive rise in its price earlier this year but has now begun to stabilize in price, standing at just $1.08.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is one of the most talked-about altcoins in the past few months. This is because of its massive rise to prominence which came because of its really quick transaction speed. It also has a very cheap gas fee making it a very useful network for investors and traders. Considering that Fantom (FTM) makes use of a Proof-of-Stake process Instead of the original proof-of-work process like we've seen in top coins like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC), makes the cryptos network speed for transactions exceptional.

POS mechanism has a lot of advantages over a POW one. One of the advantages is the fact that it is quite fast and has less energy usage than the POW mechanism, doing all of this with a similar security promise.

The exit of some key developers in the Fantom (FTM) community has led it to decline a little in the past few weeks.

Quitriam Finance (QTM)

Quitriam Finance (QTM) is one of the newly released decentralized platforms that offer multichain access to really unique Defi products. Its platform allows users to trade assets of choice across different blockchains (ETH, BNB, MATIC), because of the creation of a decentralized exchange. Quitriam Finance (QTM) hardcore emphasis on decentralization means it is set to allow P2P connections to access liquidity protocols others provide.

Quilliam Finance (QTM) prides itself on offering many more amazing: the platform is stating that it might allow Investors to trade tokens at a speed of over 50,000 transactions per second for an almost negligible fee.

LINKS

https://presale.quitriam.io/register

https://quitriam.io/

https://t.me/QUITRIAMFINANCEOFFICIAL

https://twitter.com/quitriamfinance

https://www.instagram.com/quitriam_finance