Quitriam Finance (QTM) Pre-Sale Kicks Off as Cardano (ADA), Near Protocol (NEAR) Development Process Accelerates

Frequently, cryptocurrencies are criticised for being excessively speculative investments. Although this is partly valid, applying it to all cryptocurrencies would be inaccurate.

Cardano (ADA), Near Protocol (NEAR), are veteran cryptocurrencies whilst Quitriam Finance (QTM) is a next-gen one. QTM is currently in its presale and its crucial milestones are yet to be accomplished.

Image by Quitriam Finance

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) has assumed its proper position among third-generation blockchain networks, successfully joining the altcoin revolution and establishing an upgraded form of scalability in the cryptocurrency field.

Cardano's currency, ADA, introduced in 2017, has a market cap of more than $18 billion. ADA has joined the select club of the top 10 most valuable digital currencies globally.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), Cardano uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, which is far less energy-intensive than the traditional Proof-of-Work algorithm (PoW). Indeed, PoW's exorbitant energy usage has been a major source of concern.

Ethereum (ETH) has attracted widespread criticism for its excessive energy usage and negative environmental impacts. Cardano (ADA) strives to be more efficient and eco-friendly.

Near Protocol (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a 2020-launched project with an almost $4 billion market cap. NEAR Protocol has shown its legitimacy and entered the top 20 biggest cryptocurrencies.

The NEAR ecosystem has garnered significant interest, especially because of its rapid development, which seems to follow Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL).

In addition, Trisolaris, a NEAR-Protocol-native decentralised exchange (DEX), secured $4.5 million in a VC financing round a few weeks ago, strengthening the upside potential of NEAR.

Moreover, NEAR Protocol is an industry-leading alternative L1protocol with some of the highest transaction speeds now available on the market, ranging around 100,000 transactions per second (TPS), whilst Ethereum (ETH) handles about 15 TPS.

Nightshade is a cutting-edge sharding mechanism that NEAR Protocol employs to attain this remarkable speed. Sharding refers to how a blockchain divides itself into smaller "portions", known as shards.

These shards then develop independently and can process their own data, enabling the network as a whole to function considerably more quickly and effectively.

Quitriam Finance (QTM)

Quitriam Finance (QTM) is a newly launched cryptocurrency in its presale phase. The project's goal is to create a cryptocurrency aggregator service that consolidates several crypto-related services, such as staking, trading, and others.

The objective of Quitriam Finance (QTM) developers is to create a multichain platform that facilitates inexpensive and quick transactions without chain limits.

Consequently, the platform's primary objective is to establish a decentralised exchange (DEX) that enables investors to trade assets across several blockchains.

Numerous multi-chain initiatives that had promised very quick transactions are now achieving success. Some seek to use cutting-edge technology to present their consumers with unprecedented transaction intensity.

Conclusion

Numerous tokens populate the cryptocurrency market, and it may seem daunting to go through them all to discover the ideal one.

