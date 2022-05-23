Quitriam Finance (QTM) Pre-Sale Continues as Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) Ecosystems Gained Traction

Quitriam Finance is developing an ecosystem that can follow Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) in their breakthroughs

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency industry has evolved over the years. Bitcoin, the first successful cryptocurrency, is a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment protocol.

This was followed by Ethereum (ETH), a smart contract platform for building decentralised apps. Ethereum has become the backbone of breakthroughs within the growing sector.

Initial coin offerings (ICOs), decentralised finance (DeFi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have reached dizzy heights thanks to Ethereum.

Ethereum has also led to the development of alternative blockchain solutions that offer various choices to both developers and users. As a result of these advances, Quitriam Finance is developing an ecosystem that can follow Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) in their breakthroughs.

Quitriam Finance’s (QTM) growing ecosystem

The Quitriam ecosystem will consist of a decentralised multichain automated market maker (AMM), NFT launch platform, incubator/launchpad, and a DeFi platform. The platform’s vision is to eliminate or minimise the reliance on centralized intermediaries and lead a path toward decentralization.

Quitriam is building a DeFi ecosystem powered by a cheaper and more accessible multi-chain AMM. Users can earn from staking and yield farming.

Quitriam is also working on a next-generation launchpad that allows other deserving crypto projects to launch their tokens and develop a framework to raise funds. The platform will handle the marketing and exchange listings for the projects.

It is also important to note that the crypto sector is still very young and education is needed to empower new and existing participants. Quitriam will launch a platform to educate new investors and inform them on the ins and outs of the crypto industry.

Polkadot’s (DOT) scalability prowess

One of the major drawbacks of the blockchain is the lack of interoperability. This simply means different blockchains cannot communicate with each other. This also affects the projects built on them.

This is the reason why Quitriam will support Polkadot (DOT), a blockchain protocol that enables different blockchains to talk to each other without the need for an intermediary.

For example, this allows Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains to exchange value and data without employing a third party. Polkadot (DOT) is fast and scalable thanks to the use of parallel chains known as parachains.

Cardano’s (ADA) partnership with Quitriam Finance (QTM)

Quitriam is a project that plays well with several blockchains due to its multichain support. It will initially support proof-of-stake blockchains such as Cardano (ADA).

Cardano is a smart contract platform and the first network to be founded on peer-reviewed research. The proof of stake (PoS) protocol was founded by Charles Hoskinson, one of the founders of Ethereum. It was designed to be scalable, flexible, and environmentally sustainable. ADA is Cardano’s native cryptocurrency.

Quitriam Finance (QTM) also launched a decentralised autonomous organization (DAO) governed by CM token holders based on the weight of the CM governance tokens. CM token holders propose and vote on the key decisions to be taken by the platform.

The CM token will be used in revenue sharing as a 0.3% fee is charged on each trade involving the token. 0.25% of the charged tax is shared amongst liquidity providers based on the share of their CM tokens in the liquidity pools. The remaining 0.05% is for the MC governance pool.

Quitriam has all hands on deck as it aims to make inroads in NFTs, launchpads, and DEXs.

