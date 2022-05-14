Quitriam Finance (QTM) Invites Crypto Enthusiasts for Pre-Sale; Ethereum (ETH) and Cronos (CRO) Bounce

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The crypto market has always been highly volatile, and that has been demonstrated by the recent market struggle. Financial markets worldwide have faced massive pressure lately. However, despite the problems facing global economies, the crypto market is showing us signs it can overcome even the darkest of hours.

Image by freepic

Taking Advantage Of Market Volatility

If there's one thing everyone knows about the crypto market, it's that the digital currency market is volatile, as opposed to the relative stability of real-world fiat currencies. However, joining the digital finance world might result in very profitable returns.

Quitriam Finance (QTM) has recently entered its presale amidst these unpredictable times.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the earliest cryptocurrencies that was introduced in the cryptocurrency world. It made its market debut in 2015. Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain system, and its native currency is Ether (ETH).

At first, Ethereum (ETH) encouraged innovations and updates in the digital finance sector by increasing its use of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Ethereum (ETH) continues to grow and its platform is currently carrying out considerable improvements. Creators have hinted at an upgrade that will take place in August 2022.

Cronos (CRO)

There is an ongoing partnership between the Cronos chain and Chainalysis that aims to provide real-time prices for assets on the Cronos chain. The utility coin native to the Cronos ecosystem is the CRO token, which is used in exchanges on the platform.

The Cronos (CRO) chain continues to expand, and many DeFi projects have joined its ecosystem. Chainalysis seeks to provide real-time price feeds so users can monitor their assets easily on the Cronos Network.

Image by Adobe stock

Qutriam Finance (QTM)

Quitriam Finance (QTM) is a multichain network seeking to solve the issues of Ethereum-bаѕеd DEXѕ and let investors exchange tokens at faster speeds, processing up to 50,000 trаnѕасtiоnѕ реr ѕесоnd (TPS) at very low fees.

Investors are looking forward to Quitriam Finance's (QTM) launch because of its unique approach to DeFi. It is one of the first decentralized exchanges that is not custodial, meaning that trades can occur securely with a peer-to-peer (P2P) connection and access to liquidity from each party.

The governing token of the Quitriam Finance network is QTM. The token enables cross-chain compatibility and it can be used to get into the Quitriam GameFi ecosystem to play and earn rewards.

