Here’s how Quitriam Finance and its coin QTM are going to address speed and security bottlenecks

The cryptocurrency market has recently undergone massive levels of volatility as most global financial markets went under pressure on April 26 after Elon Musk's Twitter hype began to fade. Despite the concerns about the state of the global economy, the crypto market continues to be attractive for entrepreneurs and enthusiasts.

Volatility of the market: Pros and cons for traders

Crypto markets are known as highly volatile ones, as opposed to the stability that real-world currencies have.

But the most impressive feature of crypto is that there is no relation to vulnerable economies and third-party intermediaries. As such, investors are beginning to place more trust in Digital Finance.

Beginner investors can have some reasonable concerns about the sudden price changes that cryptocurrencies undergo and wonder if the volatility of the market will impact their investments negatively.

Stories in crypto that started from pre-sales

Ethereum (ETH)

Ether is one of the earliest cryptocurrencies in the market as it was launched in 2015. The coin is native to Ethereum, the decentralised open-source blockchain system.

Initially, Ethereum (ETH) enabled many innovations to happen in the digital financial industry by popularising Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and since then, other coins have followed in its footsteps successfully.

But Ethereum continues to enhance its features. The creators confirm there is a highly-anticipated upgrade currently under construction that will help institutional investors put money to raise the price of Ether.

Although Ethereum ranks number one in decentralisation and security in the market, the upgrade should see a more scalable, secure, and sustainable blockchain.

Ethereum pre-sale took place in 2015. Ethereum price today is $2.884,56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.5 Billion and a live market cap of $347.7 Billion.

Quitriam Finance (QTM)

Quitriam Finance is recent in the market: its operations launched in Q1, 2022

It is a multichain nеtwоrk that addresses thе рrоblеmѕ of Ethereum-bаѕеd DEXѕ and allows investors tо еxсhаngе tokens in a lightning-fast manner with negligible fees.

Quitriam Finance is a non-custodial exchange: this means that investors can trаdе in a securely through a рееr-tо-рееr соnnесtiоn with liԛuiditу ѕuррliеd by each other.

Quitriam Finance has a number of opportunities from DeFi and NFTs segments. For instance, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) can be minted from both Quitriam Finаnсе and vаriоuѕ partners to earn bооѕtѕ from associated LP раirѕ.

Users can also mine ‘mithril’ which is a fictional metal used to make NFTs and other in-game elements (i.e. armours, mediaeval-inspired weaponry, etc). Yield from this ‘farming’ can then be exchanged for QTM tokens.

The QTM Token is the platform's governing token and is cross-chain compatible and offered across other networks such as Tezos, Cosmos, Polkadot, Cardano, Celo and Kusama.

