Quitriam Finance DeFi Protocol Introduces QTM Pre-Sale as Alternative to Aave (AAVE)

The world of decentralised finance (DeFi) is progressively growing to embrace a major portion of the worldwide financial lending market. As the crypto ecosystem is continuously expanding, new products and services have developed as a result of the innovation in blockchain technology. Quitriam Finance (QTM) goes live to provide improved DeFi solutions.

Next-generation financial services

Lending and borrowing are now an essential aspect of the crypto economy, particularly with the rise of DeFi. Lending and borrowing are two of the conventional financial system's main services that most people are familiar with through their personal experience.

Lending and borrowing operations may be carried out in a decentralised way in the crypto space, where the parties engaged in a transaction can communicate directly to each other without the use of intermediaries or financial institutions, using smart contracts.

DeFi platforms provide unparalleled transparency, and they also allow for permissionless access, indicating that any user with a crypto wallet may access services from anywhere in the globe.

Nonetheless, the DeFi lending area has enormous development potential, and the implementation of Web 3.0 crypto wallets assures that DeFi participants retain ownership of their assets and have total control over their data, due to the cryptographic security guaranteed by blockchain architecture.

What does Quitriam Finance (QTM) have to offer to the users?

Quitriam Finance's (QTM) goal is to create an accessible DeFi ecosystem driven by a more equal, less expensive, and improved multi-chain AMM. Users will be able to win rewards and interact on the network thanks to the project's gamified experience.

The platform will allow QTM token holders to maximise their staking and farming earnings. Quitriam Finance will offer savings and lending services, allowing depositors to accrue interest on their pooled crypto assets, generating passive income.

The Quitriam Finance platform will offer a wide range of interesting applications in which individuals may mine for materials that can then be used to create NFTs and other yield-generating things, like armour or mediaeval-inspired weaponry.

What is the reason for Aave’s (AAVE) success?

As an open-source decentralised financial protocol, Aave (AAVE) enables crypto lending and borrowing in non-custodial liquidity markets. It works in a simple manner, providing benefits for both lenders and borrowers. While lenders earn from placing their digital assets in well-designed liquidity pools, borrowers can use the provided liquidity to leverage their cryptocurrency as collateral for a quick loan.

Nonetheless, Aave’s advantages go beyond just the average crypto lending and borrowing possibilities. There are around 20 different cryptocurrencies available to lend or borrow on the platform. Additionally, borrowers are given a choice between fixed and variable rates, which is likely to provide them with some more certainty and security during volatile market conditions.

Just recently, Aave has taken another innovative step and has developed its Web 3.0 social network powered by NFTs as an alternative to established social media platforms. Opened on Polygon, the open-source tech stack known as Lens Protocol enables developers to create Web 3.0-powered social media applications, NFT marketplaces, and recommendation engines. In these decentralised social media networks, the users will be in control of their own data.

