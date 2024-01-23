Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Might be Spotlighted for New Investors in January as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC) Majors Recovering

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC) are among the most established names in the crypto world, but both are facing increasing competition from newer projects that could provide better returns on their investments than their respective big-cap coins could.

Pushd (PUSHD) is currently running stage 4 of its presale that has attracted over 20,000 sign ups three weeks into its launch.

Dogecoin (DOGE) falls by 12% in the past 24 hours

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell by 4% and is currently trading at $0.080. The price fell because of the rumor that Dogecoin (DOGE) would be implemented as a primary payment method on X (formerly Twitter). As with most Dogecoin (DOGE) price action, much of it was a product of pure speculation, even as X CEO Elon Musk has long strayed away from making any comments about Dogecoin (DOGE).

Litecoin (LTC) usage rates exceed Bitcoin’s (BTC) in 2024

Litecoin (LTC) has lost a substantial 8.49% over the past 12 months, despite officially becoming the most-utilized cryptocurrency to facilitate online payments. In fact, Litecoin (LTC) usage rates have shot through the roof, surpassing Bitcoin (BTC) in December 2023. Litecoin (LTC) addresses have also outnumbered Bitcoin (BTC) as more users come to the fold. Litecoin (LTC) is, after all, much faster than Bitcoin (BTC) because of its superior scalability and shorter block generation times. The latter enables Litecoin (LTC) to handle greater transaction volumes and ultimately faster transactions than Bitcoin (BTC).

Pushd (PUSHD) might be recognized as top presale pick

Decentralized online marketplace protocol Pushd (PUSHD) has onboarded over 20,000 presale sign ups entering the fourth week since its launch. Pushd (PUSHD) is building the first legitimate contender to eBay and Amazon in the Web3 space.

The Pushd (PUSHD) marketplace will combine Amazon and eBay engines and improve their inefficiencies through blockchain technology. With Pushd (PUSHD), users won’t deal with the hassle of exorbitant fees, KYC processes, and slow transaction and payment processing.

Pushd (PUSHD) token holders will be entitled to a portion of the marketplace’s revenues to provide investors with a source of passive income besides staking and yield farming activities. Tokenholders will be rewarded with revenue shares commensurate to their holdings. Pushd (PUSHD) will also feature a fee-free swap service for holders, allowing them to take advantage of the most competitive exchange rates.

Currently, Pushd (PUSHD) tokens are available at discounted rates of $0.075, which makes it an excellent low-risk, high-reward investment opportunity. Market analysts believe that the demand will far outstrip the supply of 250 million tokens, giving it a good chance of producing more substantial gains than Dogecoin (DOGE) or Litecoin (LTC) in 2024.