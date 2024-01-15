Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Making Waves in January as Pepe (PEPE), Bonk (BONK) Top Meme Cryptos Remain Strong

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Pepe (PEPE) is a token based on the popular internet frog meme. Launched on the Ethereum blockchain, Pepe (PEPE) became popular in April 2023. As one of the first-ever cryptocurrencies to be upfront about its lack of utility, its no-tax policy was a driving force for investors. At its peak, Pepe (PEPE) has reached a high of $1.6 Billion in market capitalization.

The first dog-themed coin launched on Solana is Bonk (BONK). The cryptocurrency created to rival - Shiba Inu and Dogecoin was designed to drive liquidity on the Solana exchanges. Bonk (BONK) serves as the native token used by traders of all decentralised applications (dApps) built on the Solana network.

Pushd (PUSHD) is a Web3 marketplace designed for real-life goods purchased but built on the blockchain. With lesser transaction fees and a seamless payment process, Pushd (PUSHD) is a one-of-a-kind marketplace in the e-commerce ecosystem.

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Bonk (BONK) takes a bold step in the coin market

Bonk (BONK) has experienced a market value increase of 23.13% in the last seven days. The total market value of Bonk (BONK) in the coin market is $922 Million, ranking it as the #72 token in the market.

Analysts say investing in Bonk (BONK) is a wise situation investors must consider carefully. While the token is rising in the market, it could also see a massive dip in the coming days like any other cryptocurrency.

Pepe (PEPE) gains steam early into 2024

Amidst the market prediction and fluctuation, Pepe (PEPE) grew by 1% in cost price in just 24 hours. Pepe (PEPE) now ranks #110 by market capitalisation.

Notably, Pepe (PEPE) is still one of the potential cryptocurrencies for whale investors in 2024. If you are buying Pepe (PEPE), watching its graphical movement like a hawk is advised by analysts.

Pushd (PUSHD) pre-sale on-boards new investors

Crypto analysts know where the money is and are the bedrock of how whales buy, sell, or dump cryptocurrencies. Much talk has concerned the token earmarked as the blue chip crypto in the last few weeks.

The Pushd (PUSHD) token is currently in stage three of the presale, costing $0.06 per token. Pushd (PUSHD), in the presale stage, has gained over 3,500 investors. With a governing power over the Web3 marketplace and a leeway for early investors to achieve VIP status, the token is selling faster than expected. Analysts claim the market is seeing this because Pushd (PUSHD) is a first-mover coin that will disrupt how business is done in e-commerce.

As a crypto enthusiast looking to invest, buying and holding on to the Pushd (PUSHD) token before launch is a bet you can make confidently without fear of scams.