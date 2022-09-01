Pugglit Inu (PUGT) Launches as the New Meme Cryptocurrency Focused on Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

If a token could say, look out, world, here comes a meme crypto about to make a genuine difference, it would be the Pugglit Inu (PUGT) token. It is named after the fusion between the puggle dog breed and a cute piglet.

Introducing Pugglit Inu (PUGT): What Do You Need To Know About The New Meme Coin

Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is a DeFi token launched on the fast-growing foundation of meme crypto and communities. While the popularity of memes provided the needed launchpad for meme tokens to skyrocket, there was much required to remain there.

In contrast, Pugglit Inu (PUGT) brings solutions first to the table, accompanied by the easy onboarding experience for users to earn rewards while learning about minting and trading. Pugglit Inu (PUGT) takes the first step toward solving security issues using a novel proof-of-work protocol to achieve consensus and validate transactions.

Image by Unsplash

What Gives Pugglit Inu (PUGT) Value?

The Pugglit Inu token, PUGT, is the designated utility token of the platform with a capped supply of 100 billion and an auto burn allocation of 23% total supply. There is 75% allotted for presale- which is going on, and 2% of total tokens dedicated to developers’ wallets. Token burning is expected to put pressure on demand and cause the price to increase.

For every transaction, an 8% fee is charged to the user carrying out the transaction. However, 4% is shared among PUGT holders, and the rest is shared for sales and liquidity provision.

How To Buy Pugglit Inu (PUGT) Tokens

Buying PUGT is a hassle-free process, as long as you have a compatible wallet and purchasing crypto from the options of- ETH, BTC, BNB, USDT Tether (Tron or Ethereum), DASH, LTC, BCH, SOL, SHIB, SAND, AVAX, and MANA. You can proceed to the website with these cryptocurrencies, link your wallet, and buy.

There are also deposit bonuses for buying with Ethereum, Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and Tether (Tron and Ethereum), among others. Plus, you get over 50% added on your second purchase and more for referring a friend who buys PUGT tokens.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)-The Leading Meme Coin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continued the short line of meme cryptocurrencies that had only one project before it came on board. It started as an idea to experiment with what spontaneous community building in decentralization would look like.

It got its answer when it shot through the roof and joined top crypto tokens and coins with max market capitalization. Many crypto projects have tried to push their tokens past small and medium cap without success.

Dogecoin (DOGE) - No Joke Coin

The OG meme coin might not have reached the moon, but it is clearly working hard to reach the stars. While many had no idea what new implementations could drive global crypto acceptance, the Dogecoin (DOGE) team stumbled on a solution. The answer- is to add a “joke” concept that would lighten the sour mood of the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

PugglitInu (PUGT) has two feet set in the right direction, with applications and values that give it an undeniable edge in the market.

The community-driven token will use Binance Smart Chain’s (BSC) best features and its strategic plans to build a path for future meme cryptocurrencies to follow.

Enter Presale: https://pug.pugglitinu.com/register