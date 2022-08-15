Pugglit Inu (PUGT) Goes Live in Pre-Sale as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Holo (HOT) Alternative

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

We are finally in the second half of the year, and a lot of coins have witnessed the devastating effects of the crypto market dip. As it stands, token holders are seeking the best coins to purchase this new month. This article was written to help end this search, we will look at Pugglit Inu (PUGT), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Holo (HOT).

Pugglit Inu (PUGT)

Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is a fantastic new coin that's entered the world of crypto.

Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is built on the Binance Smart Chain as a reflection token. The coin can reach this status by offering users some bonuses from transactions completed on the platform.

According to its whitepaper, Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is set to offer the following features:

Ads

1. A good percentage of all the transactions carried out on the platform will be used for marketing this token.

2. A Good percentage of this transaction will also go into its liquidity pool to make sure its price is stable.

3. Yet another percentage of the transaction will also go into a smart contract in form of reserve. This is what will help the platform stay afloat.

4. Users on the platform will get access to these percentages as they get distributed automatically.

Pugglit Inu (PUGT) ultimately aims to use its native token, PUGT to offer massive services in the crypto world. Pugglit Inu (PUGT) is a decentralized platform that has the full backing of its amazing community.

Holo (HOT)

Holo (HOT) is a fantastic cryptocurrency that aims to offer payments on the Holochain network. Holochain can give its users the freedom to create their favorite dApps on its P2P platform.

Holo (HOT) was created to help users fix their data-related issues which is a big deal in the world of cryptocurrency.

One of the things that make Holo (HOT) impressive is the fact that it doesn't rely on a single consensus mechanism. It makes use of very different agents within multiple blockchains.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is yet another unique crypto that has been around for some time now. Shiba Inu was built on the Ethereum (ETH) network to try and unite enthusiasts in the world of Shiba Inu memes and cryptocurrency.

According to its developers, Shiba Inu was the first project to be completed on the platform and SHIB remains its first native token.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) draws strength from its massive community as it tries to solve most problems that have become part of the crypto world today. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has indeed been successful in its endeavor as it went on to overshadow Dogecoin (DOGE) in terms of market cap.

One of the things that make Shiba Inu stand out is the fact that users can easily swap tokens for fiat currencies at any point in time. This has increased traction for the Shiba Inu platform exponentially.

For more information on Pugglit Inu (PUGT), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://pug.pugglitinu.com

Website: http://pugglitinu.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/PugglitInuOfficial