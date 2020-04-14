Priced In? 'Bitcoin (BTC) Halving' Google Searches About to Reach New All-Time High

The search interest for Bitcoin's third quadrennial halving goes through the roof one month before the event

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Google searches for the term 'Bitcoin halving' are about to reach a new all-time high, according to a tweet posted by Blockstream's Zack Voell.

Public interest is heating up with 28 days left until the much-anticipated event.





2020 is about to blow 2016 out of the water

The second Bitcoin (BTC) halving, which reduced Bitcoin's block reward from 25 BTC to 12.5 BTC, happened on July 16. Even though this supply cut was long before the great crypto bubble of late 2017, it managed to generate a lot of mainstream interest with the likes of TechCrunch and Yahoo! Finance covering the big moment.

Whether you believe that the 2020 reward reduction will be a non-event or rocket propellant for another moon shot, Google searches show that the interest is definitely there.

This also coincided with an uptick in 'buy Bitcoin' searches that came after the 'price halving' in March.

The great debate lives on

With the beginning of Bitcoin's fourth era just around the corner, the million-dollar question is whether forward-looking investors have already priced the pre-scheduled event that was programmed in BTC's protocol by its mysterious creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

The most obvious answer would be yes. However, this would mean that the annual revenue of miners would be reduced in half, which means that the price has some catching up to do for them to stay afloat.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) surged more than 4,000 percent after its 2016 halving.