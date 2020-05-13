Poor People Should Buy Bitcoin (BTC), $1 Every Day, Max Keiser Says

Tweet-based article

The prominent Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser suggests that even people with low income should buy Bitcoin, because it would help them in the long run

After the Bitcoin block reward was cut in half on Monday (and prior to that as well) many top figures in the crypto community have been emphasizing the necessity of buying BTC.

The rationale behind these words is that with the demand for Bitcoin remaining the same, the amount of daily minted BTC has now been cut fifty percent.

Many people, including big players like Tim Draper, expect the flagship crypto to skyrocket in price within two-three years.

Max Keiser, a renowned TV anchor, trader and vocal Bitcoin advocate, belongs to that group too – unlike Draper’s, his prediction is $400,000 per Bitcoin in the long run.

‘Poor people should buy Bitcoin’

Now, Keiser has taken to Twitter to say that poor people who are now receiving stimulus checks in the US and getting financial assistance from their governments in other countries, should buy Bitcoin too, because, as Keiser suggests, it could change their financial state when the Bitcoin price skyrockets.

Poor people should do so, the popular RT anchor says, even if they buy $1 worth of Bitcoin per day.

Those who have been buying BTC fractions on his advice since 2011, Keiser says, have now become millionaires.

BTC easy to buy in fractions: Robert Kiyosaki

As previously reported by U.Today, the investment guru and author of ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki also emphasized the opportunity of buying Bitcoin in fractions.

As well as BTC, he mentioned traditional safe haven assets, such as silver and gold and said that anyone can buy silver in Silver Eagle one-dollar coins, each worth $25.

