Polygon (MATIC) Deploys POL Token on Ethereum (ETH) Mainnet; Mina Protocol (MINA) Price Consolidates; InQubeta (QUBE) Presale Enters Fresh Phase

Polygon (MATIC) first announced the POL token back in July, and it is expected to replace the MATIC token as the ecosystem’s primary token. This is part of its updated roadmap, meaning we will be seeing a new Polygon and a new token soon. Further, this new token is expected to play a pivotal role in Polygon’s upgrade, and the contract was recently deployed on Ethereum. In other news, Mina (MINA) has been consolidating after a significant rally.

Polygon (MATIC) Deploys the Token Contract of POL on the Ethereum Mainnet

In an exciting development within the Polygon (MATIC) ecosystem, it announced the deployment of POL on the Ethereum mainnet. But what is POL? This will be the new token for Polygon, replacing the existing MATIC token. It is a part of the project’s ongoing “2.0” overhaul, with the POL token first announced in July. At the time of this writing, the token’s contract has been deployed on Ethereum.

This raises the question: What is Polygon? It is a multi-chain scaling solution on Ethereum. Further, it is one of the top altcoins in the market, ranking among the top 20 by market capitalization.

Mina Protocol (MINA) Establishes Itself as Unique Blockchain Platform

The blockchain space comprises several blockchains, but Mina (MINA) is unique thanks to its innovative approach. This begs the question: What makes it stand out? Simply put, it is the lightest blockchain in the crypto landscape.

Furthermore, Mina was designed to remain constant in size regardless of usage.

Recently, Mina has been in a consolidation phase after a period of growth.

Conclusion

Polygon recently deployed its POL token in fulfillment of its new roadmap. Additionally, Mina is consolidating, while InQubeta is attempting to capture the interest of investors.

