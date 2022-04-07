Polkadot (DOT), Tezos (XTZ) and Pacman Frog (PAC) in The Spotlight in Q2, 2022: Prospects and Alternatives

Here's why Polkadot (DOT), Tezos (XTZ) and Pacman Frog (PAC) are the cryptocurrencies to watch in Q2, 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Following the crypto space's unprecedented triumph in 2021, there has been little reversal or correction. However, in April, 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins markets are back to normal; all majors printed 2022 highs.

Projects such as Polkadot (DOT), Tezos (XTZ), Pacman Frog (PAC) and Explora Chain (EXPL) all have strong communities and solid fundamentals; let’s see what looks interesting in their USPs.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is well-known for its "interoperability" feature, which enables many blockchains to communicate with one another without jeopardising their security. Interoperability is also critical for the future of Web 3.0, in which applications, assets, and finance will circulate throughout a decentralised digital environment, as many expect. Reliable interoperability also enables cross-chain collaboration, which could result in increased collaboration between protocols.

Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) is a blockchain with smart contract capabilities that are used to generate new digital assets and decentralised applications, or dApps. Tezos' native coin is called XTZ.

Tezos (XTZ) has seen the birth of several prominent initiatives, including those in the fashion, music, gaming, and art industries.

Tezos (XTZ) was one of the first networks to use a consensus method based on proof-of-stake (PoS). Additionally, it incorporates unique governance features: Participants who invest at least 8,000 tokens on the network get voting rights, giving them a vote in the network's management. Tezos (XTZ) is also well-known for the security of its decentralised applications.

The adaption of Tezos (XTZ) is slowly taking over more territory in the smart contract battles.

Pacman Frog (PAC)

GameFi (Gaming Finance) is an eccentric spin-off of the DeFi world that is rocketing in 2022. Pacman Frog (PAC) aims to be a leader in this space and has ambitious plans to revolutionise the way we view gaming today. Alongside this, the platform wants to further educate newbies and experienced traders in the vocabulary of cryptocurrency. Several of the topics that Pacman Frog (PAC) will highlight include:

The Metaverse

NFTs

Blockchain Technology

Smart Contracts

Defi & GameFi

Currently, the PAC token presale is underway.

Another cryptocurrency that has just launched its presale is Explora Chain (EXPL). "Ride a metaphorical train to the future" is the slogan from the Explora Chain (EXPL) website. The project is a revolutionary new platform that includes features such as play-to-earn games, a launchpad, and an NFT marketplace.

