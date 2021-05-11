Polkadot (DOT) Integrated with PARSIQ Data Platform: Details

The PARSIQ data monitoring platform is now integrated into the Polkadot (DOT) relay chain ecosystem

PARSIQ, a chain-agnostic platform for data analysis that bridges on-chain and off-chain storages, has shared the details of the Polkadot integration.

Polkadot (DOT) becomes the eighth platform for PARSIQ's data monitoring instruments

According to a press release shared with U.Today, the PARSIQ platform for blockchain data monitoring and broadcasting has completed integration with Polkadot (DOT).

Image by PARSIQ

PARSIQ has already activated mechanisms based on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Celo, Dash, and Algorand. As a result, its system evolves into an unparalleled data cross-chain data structure.

While PARSIQ isn't a blockchain itself, it bridges different distributed networks with each other. In a nutshell, it shares Polkadot's (DOT) ideology of cross-network and cross-asset design.

As a result, developers can deploy their smart contracts to PARSIQ to address plenty of real-world issues.

More blockchains, more use-cases. What are "smart triggers"?

"Smart triggers," a novel core technology concept behind the PARSIQ technical ecosystem, represent a semblence of smart contracts. They broadcast data about the on-chain events to off-chain systems.

"Smart triggers" are useful for DEXs, KYC/AML monitoring, smart accounting and more. Also, this concept can serve for building and adjusting trading strategies.

With PARSIQ, data about all events in major blockchains becomes accessible through an intuitive interface tailored for both crypto newbies and seasoned developers.