Peter Schiff Slams Morgan Creek Digital Co-Founder for Helping His 12-YO Daughter Buy Bitcoin

Peter Schiff criticizes Jason A. Williams for helping his daughter buy Bitcoin

Earlier this week, Jason A. Williams, a Morgan Creek Digital co-founder, tweeted that he had helped his 12-year-old daughter by Bitcoin at her request. Now, the renowned Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff bashed Williams for it.

Schiff explains why buying BTC for a teenager is not good

Jason A. Williams proudly tweeted that his twelve-year-old daughter had asked for his help to go all-in on Bitcoin. He posted a photo of the girl and her cash on the table next to a BTC wallet open on a smartphone.

However, the gold bug and Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff tweeted in response, criticizing Williams and rebuking him for taking financial advice from a twelve-year-old.

Schiff stated that the girl will learn a valuable lesson by losing only a small amount of cash on something which he does not believe to be a good investment tool.

Max Keiser on Bitcoin: ‘millennials and GenZ, this is your time’

Vocal Bitcoin proponent Max Keiser has recently taken to Twitter to say that millennials and generation Z will gladly embrace Bitcoin (and are already doing so), since they are mentally and emotionally open to it.

He also mentioned Peter Schiff, in particular, saying that any 15-year-old could easily beat him with a Bitcoin investment in the future.

