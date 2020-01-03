BTC
Peter Schiff Reveals the Real Reason Behind Bitcoin's Price Rally

0
📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital doesn't think that Bitcoin's recent price spike solidifies its status as a safe haven asset

Cover image via www.facebook.com

The price of Bitcoin rallied by more than five percent on the news about the US killing the Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani. This prompted many crypto enthusiasts to further push the 'safe haven' narrative but gold bug Peter Schiff has a completely different take — these price moves were prompted by speculators.

Two different stories 

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin and gold prices started to rise right after Soleimani died in a US airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump. In the meantime, the US stocks took a hit, with the S&P 500 plunging by one percent after a stellar Santa Claus rally.  

However, Schiff is certain that gold is the only asset that is considered to be a safe haven by investors. Bitcoin, on the other hand, saw its value rising because of speculators who expect people to hoard more coins because of the growing geopolitical tensions. 

Can Bitcoin tank to $100?  

Schiff is one of the most unabashed Bitcoin critics who is convinced that the leading cryptocurrency is nothing more than a fraud. After Bitcoin dipped almost four percent yesterday, he was quick to name it the worst performing asset of the 2020s on Twitter.

The financial commentator expects Bitcoin to continue tanking at an even faster clip compared to the US equities. He suggested that the cryptocurrency that started it all could collapse just to the $100 level in a few years.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Moses Ormaris on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 23:10

Eminent Lothia… on Sat, 01/04/2020 - 01:59

Juan Salvador on Sat, 01/04/2020 - 09:05

Dash (DASH) Price Surges 14 Percent. Will XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Follow Suit?

0
📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The price of DASH has surged by more than 14 percent after the struggling altcoin got absolutely clobbered in December. Will XRP and Ethereum follow its suit?

Cover image via u.today

In case you forgot about the existence of privacy-focused altcoin Dash (DASH), you are most definitely not alone. One of the oldest altcoins that used to be a fixture within the top 10 dropped to as low as $39 in December (more than 97 percent from its yearly high). However, it now seems to be on track for a speedy recovery.     

The price of DASH has increased by more than 12 percent over the last 24 hours, according to CoinStats data. At press time, it is trading at $51.91, its highest level since the start of December. 

Trader Michael Van De Poppe, who called the 30 percent price increase last month, now suggests that Ethereum (ETH) and XRP, the two struggling altcoins, could follow the lead of DASH with significant gains. 

DASH Price
image by @CryptoMichNL

As reported by U.Today, De Poppe said that ETH could pump in Q1 2020 along with other altcoins.    

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

