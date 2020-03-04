Back
Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court

Peter Schiff Offers Grave Warning About Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Crypto Community Reacts

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 07:23
    Alex Dovbnya

    Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff takes a shot at Bitcoin (BTC) after it failed to rally on the heels of the Fed's huge rate cut

Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Contents

If not now, then when?

This is the question that gold bug Peter Schiff has for Bitcoin bulls after the leading cryptocurrency failed to rally due to the 50 basis point emergency rate cut that was announced yesterday by the U.S. Federal Reserve. 

Schiff doesn't think that BTC will be able to go up in the future if it doesn't respond to the Fed's reckless policies. 

No Fed-driven rally 

As reported by U.Today, the top cryptocurrency rallied by more than 1.6 percent on the Fed news but its gains quickly evaporated.

It is worth noting that Satoshi Nakamoto unveiled his Bitcoin white paper just days after the U.S. central bank implemented its previous 50 bps rate cut. 

Given that crypto is supposed to thrive when the Fed is pressured by US President Donald Trump to ramp up money printing, Schiff doesn't understand under what other circumstances it is supposed to rally. Hence, he advises all Bitcoin investors to sell their crypto holdings.  

Bitcoiners fight back 

Schiff's Bitcoin tweet inevitably went viral with many members of the cryptocurrency community trying to sway the staunch critic.

When one user wrote that Bitcoin can be used as a currency, Schiff immediately refuted the '1 BTC is 1 BTC' mantra by saying that people only hold it to speculate on price. 

Some Bitcoiners even think Schiff's tweet is actually bullish for the orange coin since his every attempt to slander crypto (ironically) marks the bottom of its corrections

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market #Peter Schiff
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Tether Gold (XAU₮) Reaches Market Cap of $21 Mln, Surpassing Biggest Rival

Wed, 03/04/2020 - 10:19
    Yuri Molchan

    The gold-pegged Tether stablecoin (XAU₮) has reached a market cap of $21 million, pulling ahead of its nearest rival and aiming to become the biggest gold-backed coin

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Tether Gold is a stablecoin backed by physical gold (XAU). Its market cap has recently grown over $21 mln, thus surpassing other digital assets that expose investors to XAU.

A press release shared with U.Today says that Tether Gold has now surpassed its closest peer, PAX Gold, in market cap and in investor demand.

Paolo Ardoino, the CTO at Tether, believes that in the near future the market cap of Tether Gold will reach at least $100 mln. He says:

“Tether Gold has had a really great start. But I believe that this is nothing in comparison to the potential of this new asset, especially in the context of increased investor interest in risk diversification and capital safety against political uncertainty.”

“Tether Gold offers diversification in terms of risk and volatility and I expect it to reach a market capitalization of at least $100 million.”

Over the past year, the spot price of gold went up by about 24 percent, hitting $1,603 per ounce. Various market data shows that investor interest in gold is growing.

#Tether News #Gold Price #Stablecoin
About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

