Peter Schiff Offers Grave Warning About Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Crypto Community Reacts

Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff takes a shot at Bitcoin (BTC) after it failed to rally on the heels of the Fed's huge rate cut

If not now, then when?

This is the question that gold bug Peter Schiff has for Bitcoin bulls after the leading cryptocurrency failed to rally due to the 50 basis point emergency rate cut that was announced yesterday by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Schiff doesn't think that BTC will be able to go up in the future if it doesn't respond to the Fed's reckless policies.

If @Bitcoin can't rally with an emergency 50 basis point rate cut, plus all of the recent stock, bond, currency and gold market volatility, under what circumstances will it rally? If Bitcoin won't go up, why own it? The answer to that question is "sell." Look out below! — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 3, 2020

No Fed-driven rally

As reported by U.Today, the top cryptocurrency rallied by more than 1.6 percent on the Fed news but its gains quickly evaporated.

It is worth noting that Satoshi Nakamoto unveiled his Bitcoin white paper just days after the U.S. central bank implemented its previous 50 bps rate cut.

Given that crypto is supposed to thrive when the Fed is pressured by US President Donald Trump to ramp up money printing, Schiff doesn't understand under what other circumstances it is supposed to rally. Hence, he advises all Bitcoin investors to sell their crypto holdings.

Bitcoiners fight back

Schiff's Bitcoin tweet inevitably went viral with many members of the cryptocurrency community trying to sway the staunch critic.

When one user wrote that Bitcoin can be used as a currency, Schiff immediately refuted the '1 BTC is 1 BTC' mantra by saying that people only hold it to speculate on price.

But no one is using it as currency. People are hodling it expecting the price to go up. But if the price is not going up, there is no reason to keep hodling it. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 3, 2020

Some Bitcoiners even think Schiff's tweet is actually bullish for the orange coin since his every attempt to slander crypto (ironically) marks the bottom of its corrections.