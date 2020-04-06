U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Peter Schiff Identifies Worst Threat to U.S. Amid COVID-19

Mon, 04/06/2020 - 11:14
Vladislav Sopov
Well-known 'gold bug' and prominent Bitcoin (BTC) critic Peter Schiff compared the ongoing U.S. economic crisis to real war. As such, who is the worst enemy?
Contents
Peter Schiff, an American libertarian, stockbroker, financial commentator and CEO of Euro Pacific Capital Inc. broker-dealer, bashed U.S. authorities with a rage-filled tweet.

Threats to health and threats to freedom

Mr. Schiff admitted that the United States is at war. Moreover, it is fighting on many fronts at the same time, with different enemies.

The seasoned broker is sure that the policy of the Federal Government and Federal Reserve puts basic American values in danger, namely freedom and prosperity. This struggle between the citizens and governmental bodies may turn this 'war' into a 'revolution'.

It's worth noting that the ongoing COVID-19-driven crisis severely damaged the American economy. More than 10 million U.S. citizens have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Bitcoin (BTC) to fix this?

Informed about the strong anti-Bitcoin rhetoric from Mr. Schiff, many of his Twitter followers recommended him to change this mind ahead of the upcoming inflation of the fiat U.S. Dollar.  He is advised to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and start promoting it. However, some commenters support his views on Gold as a 'safe haven' asset.

Peter Schiff is well-known for his eccentric tirades against Bitcoin (BTC). He hasn't stopped mocking it even amid this crisis. Recently, he mentioned that Bitcoin (BTC) is the only asset that failed to rally after touching another local bottom.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

