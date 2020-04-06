Peter Schiff Identifies Worst Threat to U.S. Amid COVID-19

Well-known 'gold bug' and prominent Bitcoin (BTC) critic Peter Schiff compared the ongoing U.S. economic crisis to real war. As such, who is the worst enemy?

Cover image via www.facebook.com

Put your crypto to work 10 BTC

$68.96 Interest per week

$3585.7 Interest per year

4.15% Interest rate Join Now!

Peter Schiff, an American libertarian, stockbroker, financial commentator and CEO of Euro Pacific Capital Inc. broker-dealer, bashed U.S. authorities with a rage-filled tweet.

Threats to health and threats to freedom

Mr. Schiff admitted that the United States is at war. Moreover, it is fighting on many fronts at the same time, with different enemies.

The seasoned broker is sure that the policy of the Federal Government and Federal Reserve puts basic American values in danger, namely freedom and prosperity. This struggle between the citizens and governmental bodies may turn this 'war' into a 'revolution'.

It's worth noting that the ongoing COVID-19-driven crisis severely damaged the American economy. More than 10 million U.S. citizens have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Bitcoin (BTC) to fix this?

Informed about the strong anti-Bitcoin rhetoric from Mr. Schiff, many of his Twitter followers recommended him to change this mind ahead of the upcoming inflation of the fiat U.S. Dollar. He is advised to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and start promoting it. However, some commenters support his views on Gold as a 'safe haven' asset.

Peter Schiff is well-known for his eccentric tirades against Bitcoin (BTC). He hasn't stopped mocking it even amid this crisis. Recently, he mentioned that Bitcoin (BTC) is the only asset that failed to rally after touching another local bottom.