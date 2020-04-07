U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Peter Schiff Goes on Furious Rant Against Bitcoin as BTC Price Surpasses $7,400

News
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 08:07
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Schiff has gone on another Twitter tirade against Bitcoin after the BTC price spiked eight percent
Bitcoin's eight percent rally that took place on Apr. 6 apparently rubbed gold bug Peter Schiff the wrong way.

The ferocious bear has once again lashed out at the top cryptocurrency, reiterating his earlier claims that only price speculators are interested in buying it. 

Not a real safe haven 

Bitcoin's safe haven debate seemed to have flown out the window after the coin's price crash. During the COVID-19-driven crisis, its correlations with other assets reached new highs. 

Schiff, however, claimed that there wasn't enough blood in the crypto market, urging BTC hodlers to 'act quick' before another plunge.    

Back in January, long before the pandemic started dominating headlines, Schiff explained that BTC is only propped up by speculators who think that other investors will buy it as a safe haven.      

Forget about new highs  

Unlike the S&P 500, this cryptocurrency is already in the green this year, which gives its proponents a glimmer of hope for another bull run in 2020. Those who were unfortunate enough to take advice from Peter Schiff sold the bottom.

Still, the gold bug remains unimpressed by such gains since BTC is still in a bear market. As reported by U.Today, he predicted that the leading cryptocurrency might never make a new high

Even though Schiff's tweets are usually treated as bottom signals, he did predict that BTC might revisit $3,000 in late February (only a few weeks before it actually happened). 

