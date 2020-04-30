Peter Schiff Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Surging to $9,500

News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 07:26
Alex Dovbnya
Gold bug Peter Schiff is in denial over the Bitcoin (BTC) price rallying 20 percent in two days
Bitcoin has just reached its intraday high of $9,485 on Bitstamp exchange after a monstrous rally.

However, gold bug Peter Schiff is sticking to the same old tune that Bitcoin is purely driven by speculation. 

Bitcoin 1, Peter Schiff 0   

Schiff is famous for being a veteran Bitcoin bear who predicted the demise of the world’s cryptocurrency back in 2011.

After BTC plummeted back in March, he extended his streak of price predictions that went terribly wrong. Right after the cataclysmic drop, Schiff tweeted that Bitcoiners had to brace themselves for another 50 percent haircut. The BTC price is currently up more than 90 percent since that bearish call. 

On Apr. 13, Schiff claimed that cryptocurrency hodlers were about to learn an expensive lesson only for Bitcoin to reach its highest level since late February by the end of the month.

It’s more than speculation

Cool-headed market participants might notice that Schiff’s criticism of Bitcoin is not unsubstantiated. Bitcoin is indeed a very volatile asset, which is highly susceptible to whale manipulations due to its relatively small market cap.

After all, BTC went from its 2019 high $10,500 to its yearly low of $3,800 in less than a month.

That said, this time might be different given that spot exchanges with actual exchanges, not overleveraged derivatives trading platforms, were behind the recent price spike.

In fact, BitMEX’s open interest has hit an all-time low, which, according to trader Mohit Sorout, could indicate genuine demand.      

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

