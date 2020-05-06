Peter Brandt Ridicules Bitcoin (BTC) Price Chart That Predicts $1,800 After Halving

Peter Brandt notices an incredibly convoluted Bitcoin (BTC) price chart that cannot be taken seriously

Cover image via www.facebook.com

Veteran commodity trader Peter Brandt has mocked an extremely cluttered Bitcoin (BTC) price chart, which predicts that the leading cryptocurrency could revisit the $1,800 after the May 12 halving.

Brandt claims that technical analysis cannot be used to systematically predict markets, and every trader can draw enough lines to end up on the winning side.





A convoluted mess

The “crazy” chart that caught Brandt’s attention was published by TradingView user snookerer back in February. These convoluted drawings look particularly bizarre because of the combination of Fibonacci circles and channels.



image by tradingview.com

The chart makes an extremely bearish case for the halving, predicting that BTC will drop below $1,800 in 2021.



While BTC did have a sobering 30 price plunge after its 2016 halving, an 80 percent collapse would be nothing short of devastating for the bulls.

Brandt remains a Bitcoin believer

Brandt’s price calls tend to walk a fine line between bearish and bullish extremes -- from rocketing to $100,000 in 2020 to bleeding to $0.



Recently, the eminent trader fired off that he would stop tweeting about Bitcoin after being attacked by crypto trolls. Shortly after that, he took a swipe at crypto Twitter with a made-up trading signal.



If case you are wondering, Brandt still believes in Bitcoin’s story, but he doesn’t necessarily think that bullish pipe dreams will translate into reality.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!