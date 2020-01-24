Peter Brandt Posts ‘Head and Shoulders’ Chart – Price Expected to Decline

Peter Brandt tweets a chart with a Head and Shoulders pattern but does not specify the crypto, though TradingView says several top coins are forming it at the moment

Trading legend Peter Brandt often comments on Bitcoin charts on his official Twitter page. In his recent tweet he posts a blurry chart where you cannot see the trading pair.

However, the tweet states that the chart shows a Head and Shoulders pattern. The community has taken this message in several ways, since currently, on the TradingView site, several top-ten crypto coins are forming this bearish pattern.

‘Holy Head and Shoulders, Batman.’

Peter Brandt has tweeted a chart that shows a Head and Shoulders formation.

Since he does not specify which coin it is, the community has started offering their versions: BTC, ETH and XRP.

This is confirmed by the TradingView website, which shows not only the three largest currencies experiencing this but also BCH and LTC. On the EOS chart this formation is seen much less clearly.

CoinMarketCap shows that all of these coins are in the red at the moment – the Head and Shoulders pattern means that the price is reversing after a rise.

The current price reverse

In a reply to a tweet in the comment thread, Peter Brandt mentions ‘a mean revert bet’. Seems like the goal of the post with the chart is to demonstrate the current reverse on several top cryptocurrencies simultaneously.