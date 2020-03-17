Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Still expect Bitcoin (BTC) to rally after the halving? Peter Brandt explains why you are most likely wrong.

Those Bitcoin investors who still held onto their coins after the 38 percent crash on March 12 probably do not want to miss out on another post-halving bull run. However, with the most anticipated rally just 55 days away, the bullish narrative around it continues to crumble.

Prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt is the latest skeptic who questioned the impact of the halving, calling it extremely overrated.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Reach $30,000 After Halving: Top Trader Tells U.Today - READ MORE

A chump change

Unlike fiat currencies, Bitcoin is a disinflationary asset whose supply is capped at 21 mln coins. On May 12, its supply will be halved once again, as miners will only be able to receive 6.25 BTC per block.

Bitcoin halving = #Grossly_over_rated



The daily trading volume of BTC = the REAL supply of BTC



The daily reduction of mined $BTCs (NEW supply) equals approx 2/100th of 1% of REAL supply



Reduction of NEW supply b/c of halving as % of REAL supply = chump change — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) March 17, 2020

After the halving, according to Brandt's calculations, Bitcoin's daily supply will be reduced by an infinitesimal one percent as opposed to its trading volume, which he described as 'real supply.'

Must Read Peter Brandt Says Zero Could Be Bitcoin's (BTC) Ultimate Bottom - READ MORE

Bitcoin's volumes continue to shrink

Bitcoin's two previous bull runs coincided with its halvings in 2012 and 2016, which is why many believe that history might rhyme this time as well.

That said, Bitcoin's trading volumes have been steadily declining since 2017, signaling ebbing interest in the market. This wasn't the case in 2016.

image by tradingview.com

As reported by U.Today, Fundstrat's Tom Lee did not rule out that the whole crypto industry was slowly bleeding to death.