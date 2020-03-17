Back
Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 14:27
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Still expect Bitcoin (BTC) to rally after the halving? Peter Brandt explains why you are most likely wrong.

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Those Bitcoin investors who still held onto their coins after the 38 percent crash on March 12 probably do not want to miss out on another post-halving bull run. However, with the most anticipated rally just 55 days away, the bullish narrative around it continues to crumble. 

Prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt is the latest skeptic who questioned the impact of the halving, calling it extremely overrated. 

A chump change 

Unlike fiat currencies, Bitcoin is a disinflationary asset whose supply is capped at 21 mln coins. On May 12, its supply will be halved once again, as miners will only be able to receive 6.25 BTC per block.

After the halving, according to Brandt's calculations, Bitcoin's daily supply will be reduced by an infinitesimal one percent as opposed to its trading volume, which he described as 'real supply.'  

Bitcoin's volumes continue to shrink 

Bitcoin's two previous bull runs coincided with its halvings in 2012 and 2016, which is why many believe that history might rhyme this time as well.

That said, Bitcoin's trading volumes have been steadily declining since 2017, signaling ebbing interest in the market. This wasn't the case in 2016. 

Bitcoin volumes
image by tradingview.com 

As reported by U.Today, Fundstrat's Tom Lee did not rule out that the whole crypto industry was slowly bleeding to death.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 15:48
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Weak hands were selling at a loss during the historic Thursday crash that made everyone question Bitcoin's chances to survive

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

While analysts are still trying to wrap their heads around the third biggest sell-off in Bitcoin's entire history, crypto research firm CoinMetrics has determined that short-time holders were actually responsible for this. 

Weak hands

In its most recent 'State of the Network' report, CoinMetrics noted that long-term hodlers remained on the sidelines of the recent carnage. The 38 price rout was driven by those coins that were held less than twelve months.

This explains why BTC's one-year revived supply didn't see a major spike in March. 

Revived supply
image by coinmetrics.substack.com

As reported by U.Today, these short-term holders were also selling their coins at a loss.  

Bitcoin becomes undervalued 

Another important tidbit that can be found in the report is that Bitcoin's market value to realized value (MVRV) slipped below 1.0. On March 12, MVRV witnessed its biggest drop since 2013.   

Speculators no longer value Bitcoin more than holders, and this could be a reliable sign that the flagship cryptocurrency is close to bottoming out. 

MVRV falling to -0.50 in December 2018 coincided with the end of the 85 percent rout. 

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction

