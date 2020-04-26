Pastor Says Bill Gates Wants Humans 'Crypto Mined' and Vaccinated as COVID-19 Conspiracies Continue to Spread

From popularizing PCs to mining cryptocurrency with your brain waves -- right-wing pastor Steve Cioccolanti adds more grist to the Bill Gates conspiracy mill

Cover image via www.gatesnotes.com

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been accused of trying to get every human “traced, vaccinated and crypto mined” by Steve Cioccolanti, a pastor at Discover Church.

He compares these “benign” ambitions to installing personal computers in everyone’s homes.

COVID-19 conspiracies live on

Cioccolanti is one of many right-wing religious leaders who chose to downplay the danger posed by the lethal coronavirus.



Florida pastor Rodney Howard-Browne dismissed the deadly virus as a hoax and continued to hold services, thus violating the state’s social distancing rules. As a result, he was arrested on March 30.



As reported by U.Today, the British Vodafone “boss” who linked COVID-19 to the 5G technology turned out to be a pastor who advised African central banks on crypto.





Human crypto mining

Anti-vaxxers have been tirelessly spreading disinformation about Gates ever since he spearheaded the effort to develop a vaccine for the novel virus by funding its manufacturing. The proponents of the 5G conspiracy theory also believe that the vaccine approved by Gates will come with a microchip implant.



Cioccolanti now scolds the billionaire philanthropist for planning to have every human crypto mined. He apparently refers to the new Microsoft patent, which describes the process of mining cryptocurrency with body heat and brain waves.