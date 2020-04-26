Pastor Says Bill Gates Wants Humans 'Crypto Mined' and Vaccinated as COVID-19 Conspiracies Continue to Spread

Sun, 04/26/2020 - 11:10
Alex Dovbnya
From popularizing PCs to mining cryptocurrency with your brain waves -- right-wing pastor Steve Cioccolanti adds more grist to the Bill Gates conspiracy mill
Cover image via www.gatesnotes.com
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been accused of trying to get every human “traced, vaccinated and crypto mined” by Steve Cioccolanti, a pastor at Discover Church.   

He compares these “benign” ambitions to installing personal computers in everyone’s homes.

COVID-19 conspiracies live on

Cioccolanti is one of many right-wing religious leaders who chose to downplay the danger posed by the lethal coronavirus.

Florida pastor Rodney Howard-Browne dismissed the deadly virus as a hoax and continued to hold services, thus violating the state’s social distancing rules. As a result, he was arrested on March 30. 
 
As reported by U.Today, the British Vodafone “boss” who linked COVID-19 to the 5G technology turned out to be a pastor who advised African central banks on crypto.    

Human crypto mining

Anti-vaxxers have been tirelessly spreading disinformation about Gates ever since he spearheaded the effort to develop a vaccine for the novel virus by funding its manufacturing. The proponents of the 5G conspiracy theory also believe that the vaccine approved by Gates will come with a microchip implant.

Cioccolanti now scolds the billionaire philanthropist for planning to have every human crypto mined. He apparently refers to the new Microsoft patent, which describes the process of mining cryptocurrency with body heat and brain waves.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

