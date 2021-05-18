PARSIQ Partners with Autonio DAO, Brings AI to Its Trading Suite

Autonio DAO will integrate PARSIQ's smart triggers in its NIOX trading suite. Why is this important?

PARSIQ's own "Smart Triggers" concept will empower NIOX trading ecosystem by Autonio. The "triggers" will be utilized in blockchain activity monitoring to help traders make informed decisions.

Better analysis, better decisions: Autonio DAO integrates PARSIQ

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Autonio and its NIOX trading suite require a stable and reliable blockchain data stream to ensure the best trading experience.

This data underpins sophisticated trading systems based on a variety of blockchain alerts. Typically, traders were obliged to develop such data systems by themselves.

Now, in Autonio DAO's NIOX trading suite, PARSIQ smart triggers will be integrated for a seamless data-driven trading experience. With PARSIQ-Autonio integration, the need for traders to set up their own nodes and develop their own software is eliminated.

In a nutshell, PARSIQ triggers will allow all traders onboarded by Autonio DAO to utilize on-chain signals (whale-driven transactions, exchange outflows, etc.) for profitable trading.

Tracking in-blockchain events with PARSIQ

Tom Tirman, CEO of PARSIQ, is sure that Autonio integration will allow his software to demonstrate its most crucial use case for real-world businesses:

Automated trading tools are a natural use case for PARSIQ’s Smart Triggers, and we are glad to be seeing teams like Autonio speed up their development efforts by choosing our solution. There really is no reason why crypto app developers should be constantly reinventing the wheel. By letting us take care of the intricacies, they save on time, money and headaches.

Ali Raheman, Autonio Foundation CEO and founder, emphasizes that PARSIQ integration will advance Autonio DAO performance not only in trading, but in three directions of its progress:

Use for AI is longer term. PARSIQ has provided us with a toolset to make improvements in 3 major areas, trading, governance, and analytics data for AI.

Also, the release of a tool for analytics is in sight for the two teams. This tool will be able to monitor deposits and withdrawals to the NIOX DAO in order to create and adjust trading strategies.