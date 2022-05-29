Parody Coin Launches PARO Coin as Decentraland (MANA) Alternative

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The non-fungible token (NFT) industry continues to grow exponentially, and sales of non-fungible tokens are on the rise. Currently, Metaverse, NFTs, and Web 3.0 are very popular subjects. Nevertheless, the NFT scene is not devoid of hurdles.

While the variety of digital assets accessible in the crypto sector and the NFT area is likely to satisfy the needs and ambitions of any investor, it is sometimes prohibitively pricey and out of reach for a vast majority of crypto fans.

Parody Coin (PARO) is a new and innovative crypto project that aims to address some of the current issues impacting the NFT sector. Meanwhile, Decentraland (MANA) has already rocked the NFT sector with its explosive expansion since its inception.

Let's examine both tokens in-depth.

Ads

Image by Freepic

Decentraland and its token MANA

Decentraland (MANA) is an Ethereum blockchain-powered virtual reality platform where users may create, consume, and monetise content and applications.

In this virtual world, users purchase land parcels that they may then explore, create and commercialise. Many Decentraland users presently monetise their LAND via leasing, advertising and paid activities and give an outlet for creativity in the virtual world.

Similarly, some users make revenue by producing and selling things on the Decentraland marketplace for MANA tokens or by connecting to their own NFTs on third-party websites like OpenSea.

Decentraland is also one of many projects that utilise a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) governance system.

Consequently, MANA token holders may propose and vote on policy changes, the terms of potential LAND auctions and material allowed in the Metaverse.

Parody Coin and its token PARO

Parody Coin (PARO) is a deflationary utility token based on the Binance smart chain (BEP20). Parody Coin (PARO) enables the minting and trading of parodies of well-known NFTs, such as CryptoPunks and Bored Apes. Its primary objective is to provide consumers with passive income opportunities.

The primary purpose of Parody Coin is to address the inaccessibility of the NFT market as a result of exorbitant fees and pricing, as well as to provide functionality not seen on existing NFT platforms.

Image by Freepic

In addition, the Parody Coin (PARO) will enable users to pay fees and move NFT parodies between various wallets on the marketplace, with the sale of NFT parodies being resolved using the PARO token.

The users of Parody Coin will also be responsible for maintaining the liquidity pool, which is supported by token reflection - the liquidity comes from the transaction fees paid by users within the ecosystem.

Currently, Parody Coin offers its PARO asset through pre-sale.

More on PARO:

Presale: https://presale.parodycoin.io/register

Website: https://parodycoin.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/PARODYCOIN_OFFICIAL