Pacman Frog (PAC) Pre-Sale On-Boards Investors; WAVES, NEAR Tease Major Upgrades

Pacman Frog sees increased interest in its pre-sale from investors, while WAVES and NEAR Protocol are soon to be upgraded

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

With a current crypto market cap of over $1,7 trillion, investors are on the lookout for new coins that could generate significant returns.

Pacman Frog (PAC)

Pacman Frog (PAC) is a cryptocurrency project that supports game developers. The token used on the platform is PAC. The focus of the project is the development of the Gamefi, DeFi and NFT industries. Pасmаn Frog (PAC) acts as a gateway to enable the purchase of the most exclusive NFTs. Thus, all members can have an idea during the NFT purchasing and investment decisions. In addition, there is a training system called Pacman Academy for entrepreneurs to find the right way to put their projects into action.

Users do not need to pass KYC requirements to join the ecosystem. You can be a part of the platform by keeping more than 1 million PAC tokens in your wallet. The first pre-sale of Pacman Frog (PAC) will cover 350,000,000 PAC tokens. There is a certain vesting period to sell tokens to protect the community and prevent excessive volatility. It is stated that this period will be 2 months after the pre-sale. PAC, the native token of the Pacman ecosystem, is designed for use within community management.

Waves (WAVES)

Even considering the volatility of the market, the high rate of change in Waves (WAVES) prices cannot be fully explained.

Waves (WAVES) has engaged in numerous partnerships to get even closer to its goals. UNION, Deloitte, Ledger, Ontology, Ankr are some of the companies that Wave cooperates with. Countless people around the world are currently working on the Waves (WAVES) blockchain network. The platform is constantly being developed with new techniques.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a decentralised blockchain platform that is designed to be developer-friendly and scalable. The protocol is based on the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm and provides many features that are attractive to developers, such as sharding and NEAR Virtual Machine. NEAR Protocol also has a strong focus on security and governance, with its in-built staking mechanism that allows holders of the native currency (NEAR) to participate in its governance.

The protocol has a current market cap of $7 billion and is ranked 20th in the list of largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. One of the key features of NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is its use of sharding, which helps to improve its scalability by distributing its transaction processing across several shards.

This means that the network can process more transactions per second than other protocols that do not use sharding. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) also uses a novel form of staking that allows holders of the native currency to participate in its governance.

Image by Pacman Frog

