Pac-Man Frog (PAC) Might Follow the Rallies of Evergrow (EGC) and Filecoin (FIL), Here’s Why

As the proverb goes, the early bird catches the worm. This saying is applicable in the world of cryptocurrency. The crypto markets are notoriously hard to navigate and with reportedly over 17,000 different ones to choose from.

There is one avenue that many crypto “experts” like to keep to themselves. A crypto presale offers you the chance to buy into a project at a much lower cost and before it receives any mainstream attention.

Pac-Man Frog’s (PAC) much-anticipated presale began this week.

Pac-Man Frog Presale

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is a new-gen cryptocurrency protocol in DeFi segment. The protocol is on a mission to establish a decentralised community via the provision of a wide range of services in a challenging environment. Its objective is to establish a community-run ecosystem based on gaming, education and NFTs.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) will offer the following to its users:

A Multichain Launchpad

Initial Game Offerings

Initial Metaverse Offerings

Initial NFT Offerings

A Gaming Incubator

The Pac-Man Frog Academy

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is a novel multi-purpose cryptocurrency ecosystem; and its popularity in global crypto community is gaining steam. PAC listing on DEXes can evolve into one more catalyst of its price action.

The Presale Of Evergrow

EverGrow (EGC) began its presale in September 2021. It is one of the most successful presales in the history of cryptocurrency with EGC selling out in less than seven minutes. Its hard cap was 450 Binance Coin (BNB), which was 350,000,000,000,100 EGC equivalent. Within two hours of its inception, it had a market capitalization of $1.5 million.

EGC is a creative cryptocurrency. It is hyper-deflationary, which means that it rewards long-term holders of tokens by raising their value. This is accomplished by gradually reducing the token supply. EverGrow (EGC) was the first cryptocurrency to pay its holders in Bitcoin. By the end of 2021, just three months after the presale, Evergrow (EGC) has given over $30 million in BUSD to its holders.

Other Noticeable Presales

Presales proved to be the best ways to maximise your money-making abilities in the world of crypto. Ethereum (ETH) and Filecoin (FIL) are two of the most famous presales with many millionaires made in the process. Filecoin (FIL) raised over $250 million in its presale and has now established itself as a top 50 cryptocurrency in terms of market cap.

Quitriam Finance (QTM) is getting closer to a pre-sale campaign right now. Quitriam Finance (QTM) aims to become an advanced AMM-powered DEX similar to Pancake Swap (CAKE).

An Automated Market Maker, or AMM, is a critical component of any decentralised exchange (DEX). Its primary function is to generate adequate liquidity to enable the DEX to operate smoothly.

Long story short, the presales of both Pac-Man Frog (PAC) and Quitriam Finance (QTM) both provide you with an interesting dive into the world of crypto.

