Pac-Man Frog (PAC), a New GameFi Token, Announces It Entered Pre-Sale Phase

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is ready to join the club of popular GameFi token as its pre-sale campaign kicks off

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrencies have several applications and gaming is one of them. Gamers and gaming enthusiasts have been buzzing with excitement over the ride of new GameFi crypto tokens.

Pac-Man Frog product is set to address major pains of GameFi segment

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is a new GameFi token. Currently, in its presale, this project is already on its way to becoming a big name in the crypto gaming world. Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is creating a large platform for crypto gaming. The Pac-Man Frog platform is one where game developers can build their games and sell them as NFTs. There are plans to create technologies that will develop similar software for developers involved with Decentralized Applications (DApps).

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is in its presale phase starting from May, 2022.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) has a market value reaching over $3.3 billion and is a blockchain that is based on the Ethereum (ETH) network. Its native token, SAND, can be exchanged on different cryptocurrency platforms and is useful in paying fees on The Sandbox gaming system.

The Sandbox (SAND) is on the Ethereum blockchain and is one of the network's most popular games, averaging more than 2 million users per month. The Sandbox team plans to create a new version of the game based on the sandbox native token. This version will allow gamers to earn SAND by playing games. These earned tokens can also be used in making purchases or in trading with other gamers. There are plans to create other applications based on the SAND token.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is another platform that operates on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Here, users can purchase virtual real estate, as well as explore, network, and play games digitally. Decentraland (MANA) was created by Ari Meilich and Esteban Ordano and was launched in 2017. It has real estate in the Metaverse with about 90,000 plots of land.

Decentraland (MANA) has unique features, including peer-to-peer (P2P) communication systems, interactive apps, and payment systems that provide a wholesome, smooth experience for users and members of its community.

Conclusion

GameFi tokens are becoming more popular as crypto adoption increases. The Pac-Man Frog (PAC) token is the one GameFi token that attracts attention in May, 2022.

