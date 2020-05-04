Tweet-based article

Own Bitcoin (BTC), Gold (XAU) – Savers of ‘Fake USD’ Are Losers: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author

Mon, 05/04/2020 - 13:05
Yuri Molchan
Prominent investor, Robert Kioysaki, is talking Bitcoin again, saying that holders of ‘fake USD’ printed by the Fed will lose their wealth unlike BTC and XAU holders
The investment guru who made his wealth on real estate investments and investing in gold and silver and the author of books on financial literacy, including ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, Robert Kiyosaki, has taken to Twitter again to talk Bitcoin to his followers. Such talk seems to be his new hobby horse.

Kiyosaki now explains why owning Bitcoin, as well as major precious metals is important these days.

‘Own gold, silver, Bitcoin – savers of fake USD are losers’

The ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author is now discussing the issue of why billions of people could now become poor amid the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus.

As per him, the thing is that many people are storing unbacked dollars printed by the US government (given to them as stimulus checks), believing USD to be a store of value. Instead of doing that, Kiyosaki tweets, people should be buying real stores of value – gold, silver and Bitcoin. Earlier, he mentioned that Bitcoin and silver are easy to buy in fractions (BTC) and coins (XAG) and are affordable to anyone.

People saving fake USD are losers, he tweets.

Wealthy vs rich

Prior to this, Robert Kiyosaki also discussed the difference between being wealthy and being rich, saying that the latter is unreliable and does not last long.

Being wealthy, he says, is much better since it refers to how long you can last without having to work if you suddenly lose your job. If being rich is only about how much money you own, being wealthy is also about how much of your own time you own (without having to work), while earning passive income.

Being wealthy is more important than being rich, Kiyosaki says.

“RICH measured in $. WEALTH measured in TIME. Example. Most people think $1 million is rich. But if expenses are $100,000 a month wealth is only 10 months. QUESTION:  HOW LONG CAN YOU SURVIVE WITHOUT WORKING? That’s how wealthy you are. Being WEALTHY more important than being RICH.”

