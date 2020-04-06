U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Over 200 Mln XRP Wired By Anonymous Users as XRP Price Hits $0.18

Mon, 04/06/2020 - 12:04
Yuri Molchan
As the XRP price grows, investor interest seems to as well – over the past several hours, the XRP ledger has seen over 200 mln XRP sent between unknown wallets
While the XRP price is rising slowly but surely and the coin is trading at $0.18 at press-time, anonymous investors, both retail and institutional, are actively pushing gargantuan amounts of XRP between each other’s wallets and sending them to major crypto exchanges.

211 mln XRP transferred

Data shared by XRPL Monitor shows that over the past eight hours a mammoth-sized amount of 211 mln XRP was sent between numerous wallets – some of them anonymous, some belonging to corporate investors. Others were set up and are now used by top crypto exchanges.

It took over a dozen transactions to wire 211 mln XRP, which is $39,518,525.

Among the crypto exchanges that took part were Binance and Bithumb, as per data from the Bithomp website.

Ripple-Compatible Chip Development Sponsored by US Navy: Solari, Inc President

XRP trading at $0.18

At the time of writing, the third largest currency is trading at the $0.1875 level, showing a slight increase of 4.57 percent, as per CoinMarketCap.

As earlier reported by U.Today, traders are expecting the coin's price to increase to $0.20 and then decline back down to $0.14.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Republican Congressional candidate David Gokhshtein showed his support for Ripple’s token, stating that ‘XRP is not useless’.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

