Over 200 Mln XRP Wired By Anonymous Users as XRP Price Hits $0.18

Tweet-based article

As the XRP price grows, investor interest seems to as well – over the past several hours, the XRP ledger has seen over 200 mln XRP sent between unknown wallets

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Put your crypto to work 10 BTC

$68.96 Interest per week

$3585.7 Interest per year

4.15% Interest rate Join Now!

While the XRP price is rising slowly but surely and the coin is trading at $0.18 at press-time, anonymous investors, both retail and institutional, are actively pushing gargantuan amounts of XRP between each other’s wallets and sending them to major crypto exchanges.

211 mln XRP transferred

Data shared by XRPL Monitor shows that over the past eight hours a mammoth-sized amount of 211 mln XRP was sent between numerous wallets – some of them anonymous, some belonging to corporate investors. Others were set up and are now used by top crypto exchanges.

It took over a dozen transactions to wire 211 mln XRP, which is $39,518,525.

Among the crypto exchanges that took part were Binance and Bithumb, as per data from the Bithomp website.

Image via Twitter

XRP trading at $0.18

At the time of writing, the third largest currency is trading at the $0.1875 level, showing a slight increase of 4.57 percent, as per CoinMarketCap.

As earlier reported by U.Today, traders are expecting the coin's price to increase to $0.20 and then decline back down to $0.14.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Republican Congressional candidate David Gokhshtein showed his support for Ripple’s token, stating that ‘XRP is not useless’.