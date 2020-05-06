Over 114 Mln XRP Moved in Lump Sums as XRP Price Aims to Hit $0.28

Original article based on tweet

A mammoth-sized amount of XRP has been moved in lump sums by crypto whales via a major European crypto exchange. Meanwhile, analysts are predicting that the third largest coin is likely to print a rise to $0.28 as Ripple joins the ISO 20022 Standards Body.

$25,256,704 in XRP wired

XRPL Monitor reports that over the past sixteen hours, 114.6 mln XRP has been moved by cryptocurrency whales. This amounts to $25,256,704. The biggest sums of XRP that have been moved are 24.9 mln, 23 mln, 12 mln and 10 mln.

The parties that made the majority of these transactions are the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp, South Korea-based Bithump and the California-based BitGo.

XRP price targets $0.28

At the time of writing, the third largest cryptocurrency is showing a mild rise. However, traders believe XRP is aiming higher – at least to $0.23.

Trader ‘ChasingTheMoon’, from TradingView, expects XRP to head for $0.28582 and bring a 30-percent profit – that’s his most bullish scenario.

Another option he is eyeing is that XRP may increase to the $0.24701 mark, which would manifest 11-percent gains.

He writes:

“Keep an eye on 0.24701, as a point of potential weakness and signs of bearish reversal.”

Twitter user ‘@gordongekko369’ reckons that XRP is heading towards $0.26.

Ripple joins ISO 20022

Ripple keeps expanding its presence in the payments industry. According to a recent announcement on the Ripple website, the blockchain decacorn is now a member of the ISO 20022 Standards Body.

The project’s website says:

“ISO 20022 is a multi-part International Standard prepared by ISO Technical Committee TC68 Financial Services”.

Now, Ripple has joined it.