Original article based on tweet

Over 114 Mln XRP Moved in Lump Sums as XRP Price Aims to Hit $0.28

News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 10:37
  • Yuri Molchan

    A gargantuan amount of XRP has been moved in lump sums as traders are expecting the price to hit $0.28 and Ripple becomes a member of the ISO 20022 Standards Body

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

A mammoth-sized amount of XRP has been moved in lump sums by crypto whales via a major European crypto exchange. Meanwhile, analysts are predicting that the third largest coin is likely to print a rise to $0.28 as Ripple joins the ISO 20022 Standards Body.

$25,256,704 in XRP wired

XRPL Monitor reports that over the past sixteen hours, 114.6 mln XRP has been moved by cryptocurrency whales. This amounts to $25,256,704. The biggest sums of XRP that have been moved are 24.9 mln, 23 mln, 12 mln and 10 mln.

XRP wired
Image via Twitter

The parties that made the majority of these transactions are the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp, South Korea-based Bithump and the California-based BitGo.

XRP price targets $0.28

At the time of writing, the third largest cryptocurrency is showing a mild rise. However, traders believe XRP is aiming higher – at least to $0.23.

Trader ‘ChasingTheMoon’, from TradingView, expects XRP to head for $0.28582 and bring a 30-percent profit – that’s his most bullish scenario.

Another option he is eyeing is that XRP may increase to the $0.24701 mark, which would manifest 11-percent gains.

He writes:

“Keep an eye on 0.24701, as a point of potential weakness and signs of bearish reversal.”

XRP
Image via TradingView

Twitter user ‘@gordongekko369’ reckons that XRP is heading towards $0.26.

Ripple joins ISO 20022

Ripple keeps expanding its presence in the payments industry. According to a recent announcement on the Ripple website, the blockchain decacorn is now a member of the ISO 20022 Standards Body.

The project’s website says:

“ISO 20022 is a multi-part International Standard prepared by ISO Technical Committee TC68 Financial Services”.

Now, Ripple has joined it.

“To help enable this next step in global interoperability and meet the evolving needs of our customers, Ripple is now part of the ISO 20022 Standards Body—the first member focused on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).”

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulation Recovers From COVID-19. Is This Bullish?

News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 12:20
  • Vladislav Sopov

    It's hard to believe there is any economic process in 2020 that has already mitigated the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak and is back on track. Willy Woo has found one

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Bitcoin (BTC) whales, i.e. top wallets of the Bitcoin (BTC) network holding insane amounts of 1,000+ BTC each (more than $9M at press time) have demonstrated inspiring behavior amid the turbulent Q1, 2020.

Bullish indicator from whales

Seasoned trader and analyst Willy Woo posted a chart that demonstrates the correlation between the number of wallets that store 1,000+ BTC and the Bitcoin (BTC) price. He used data from top on-chain analytical team Glassnode.

According to the chart, the number of fat cats in Bitcoin (BTC) started a rally in mid-January, 2020. After the tremendous Crypto Black Thursday crash, whale accumulation stopped for a couple of days. But shortly after they regained momentum.

Mr. Woo even highlighted that Bitcoin (BTC) whale accumulation was 'unperturbed by the COVID crash', disregarding the mid-March stop. All in all, this setup looks 'macro bullish' for the well-known trader.

Accumulation or reaccumulation?

The concept of accumulation as the most influential process behind Bitcoin (BTC) price movements has been mentioned by numerous analysts and educationists. E.g., Tuur Demeester of Adamant Capital believes that Bitcoin (BTC) was in an accumulation phase in Q4, 2019.

Based on this approach, he accurately predicted the painful Bitcoin (BTC) price drop of Q1, 2020 prior to the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

