Over $1 Mln in Bitcoin (BTC) Bought by Non-Crypto Investors Past Two Weeks

Bitcoin sees a surge of organic interest as investors from spheres far from crypto are rushing to buy it

Now that some traders believe Bitcoin is in an accumulation phase before a further price surge, it seems that the ‘digital gold’ has been attracting investors from non-crypto spheres who are rushing to buy it.

Experts are noticing that Bitcoin is seeing a wave of organic new interest since early 2017 – from people in non-crypto circles.

‘Organic new interest in Bitcoin’

Ari Paul, the CIO of BlockTower Capital, has shared his recent observation of Bitcoin rising in popularity among people from non-crypto circles. He has noticed a surge in organic interest in the flagship cryptocurrency – a surge so big that he has not seen so much interest in BTC since early 2017 – the year BTC hit the $20,000 all-time high for a few hours.

Trader ‘The Crypto Dog’ has noticed the same thing, tweeting that a lot of organic demand for Bitcoin is unfolding right now. As per him, search requests for ‘buy Bitcoin’ have been well on the rise recently. In addition, large exchanges, such as Coinbase, are witnessing an increase in BTC purchasing from retail investors.

‘I’ve helped people buy > $1mil BTC last 2 weeks’

The Blockstream CEO Adam Back responded to Ari Paul’s tweet, confirming his observation. Back stated that he, himself, has helped people who are new to crypto buy Bitcoin, amounting to over $1 mln over the past two weeks.

He emphasized that these investors have bought BTC for the long term and cold storage. They had never been interested in BTC prior to now and decided to stock up on it due to favorable price conditions and believing that Bitcoin is an uncorrelated hedge in the current economic turmoil.

Top exec from the Australian Taxpayers' Alliance buys her first BTC

As previously reported by U.Today, Emilie Dye, the Director of Policy at the Australian Taxpayers' Alliance, recently bought some BTC for the first time and shared her excitement about it on Twitter.

She thanked the community for encouraging and supporting her after her purchase.