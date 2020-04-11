Oobit Kicks Off Platform for Comparing Crypto Asset Prices

Oobit announces the launch of a crypto gateway solution which will work across various digital exchanges with a single KYC to use on them all

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Put your crypto to work 10 BTC

$68.96 Interest per week

$3585.7 Interest per year

4.15% Interest rate Join Now! Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Singapore-based company Oobit spread the word about its new gateway solution for crypto traders being ready for launch. Apart from that, Oobit has struck a partnership with the Coinbase exchange. The latter will provide a crypto wallet, custody services and escrow for the users of Oobit’s new product.

Oobit’s AI-based platform

The new platform is called Oobit Hunter and it works on the basis of AI, allowing crypto traders to compare prices of various digital assets across numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, which use both fiat and crypto.

The new product, Hunter, also functions as a decentralized crypto exchange, using the basis from Coinbase for crypto custody and escrow that customers can use. Another feature of Hunter is that it works as a search engine for crypto traders and allows them to find and compare crypto prices on different exchanges.

Oobit offers unified KYC feature

Apart from Hunter, the company has also created Oobit Pass – a unified KYC passport. Traders can use it for their pre-verified accounts on various crypto exchanges by submitting their personal data just once.

Venturing into other business areas

Oobit has also launched Oobit Direct (for quick purchasing of crypto via bank cards), Oobit xMap and Oobit Wallet. xMap allows entrepreneurs to integrate crypto into their business processes and payments. The latter is a Coinbase-powered custodial wallet Oobit’s users can utilize.