One Bln XRP Dumped from Ripple’s Escrow, Community Expects XRP Price to Drop

As the first day of another month begins, Ripple has released yet another billion XRP, provoking a mixed reaction from the loyal XRP community

Several hours ago, Ripple did what it has been doing for the past couple of years – it released one billion XRP from its escrow vault. This year, the blockchain decacorn has been doing it in two portions, 500 mln XRP each.

This provoked a mixed reaction from the XRP community – some are again furious, believing this will push the price down, while others are used to Ripple releasing such a massive XRP lump every month and could not care less. In USD, 1 bln XRP is around $211 mln.

Ripple kicks out one bln XRP

Ripple has been following its regular practice of releasing one billion XRP for a few years now. As the company’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated last year, these funds are being used for increasing XRP’s liquidity, for sending to charities and investing into other startups.

However, some in the XRP community still reckon that without these regular dumps of XRP into the market, the price would have already reached new all-time highs.

21 mln BTC vs 100 bln XRP

However, as a rule, after this mammoth-sized amount of XRP is released from escrow on the first day of every month, about ninety percent of it goes back to escrow. No Ripple reps have ever explained to the community why it is done this way and how long it will continue.

Unlike the twenty-one million total BTC, the total amount of XRP equals slightly less than a hundred billion (with around forty-four bln XRP currently in circulation). In about a week, the next Bitcoin halving is expected. XRP does not have halvings since it is not mineable.

Current XRP market stance

After the recent Bitcoin rally, the third largest currency, XRP, managed to reach the $0.2353 level. However, Ripple’s coin has now rolled back a little, along with BTC, and at the time of writing is sitting at $0.22, as per figures from CoinMarketCap.

Some in the community are still hoping for a retest of $0.23 soon.