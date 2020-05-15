OmiseGo (OMG) Price Surges 33%. Coinbase Pro May Be Involved

News
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 12:43
Vladislav Sopov
OMG, the native Ethereum-based asset of the OmiseGo decentralized computational platform, has catapulted to new local highs on some amazing listing news
The native asset of the OmiseGo smart contract platform is more than 33% up in 24 hours and has continued pumping. Here is how the community is reacting to the interesting listing announcement.

OMG on Coinbase Pro

Yesterday, Coinbase Pro, the branch of the Coinbase leading crypto exchange that serves professional cryptocurrency trading, announced that trading with OMG token will start on Monday, May 18, 2020.

From day one, trading with Bitcoin (BTC) and the U.S. Dollar will be available. On Tuesday, the opportunity to trade OMG against the Euro and British Pound (GBP) will be added.

According to the official announcement, traders have been asked to deposit their OMG tokens to Coinbase Pro in transfer-only mode. Full trading will start at 9 AM (Pacific Time) one day after the special announcement.

Coinbase Pro has also added support for the OmiseGo (OMG) airdrop that was organized in 2017. Crypto veterans who had an account with at least 0.1 ETH in those early days, will receive some OMG tokens.

Sell the news

This announcement triggered real FOMO among mid-cap traders. In 24 hours the price of OMG gained about 33-34% on major spot exchanges and broke above the psychological level of $1.

Image by Binance

For instance, the OMG trading pair against USDT has been the best performer of all of the coins. It has surged twice as fast as Zilliqa (ZIL) within the past 24 hours.

OmiseGo (OMG) is a smart contract platform that offers a wide range of financial services to businesses and individuals. Its ICO in 2017 was among the last directly advised by the Ethereum (ETH) co-founders Vitalik Buterin and Vlad Zamfir.

OmiseGo (OMG) Network Audited Successfully: Details

As reported by U.Today, this winter the project reported its first mainnet transaction and successful security audit.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

