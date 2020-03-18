'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff

The Bitcoin (BTC) price remains in limbo while the U.S. stock market opens in the red

Kitco's chief market analyst, Jim Wyckoff, has recently noted that Bitcoin is in the midst of forming a bearish chart pattern that could add more pain for the bulls in the short-term due to an ominous formation.

As of now, BTC is trading at $5,213 after dipping by about two percent today.

Bitcoin is on shaky ground

The formation that should spook the bulls is a bearish pennant, which resembles a triangular flag. It appears when a certain asset records an immense price drop and fails to recover.

On March 12, BTC plunged by 38 percent, its third-biggest drawdown in history. Since then, the coin's price has continued moving sideways while forming lower highs.

According to trader Satoshi Flipper, BTC could retrace back to $4,700 if the bearish pennant eventually breaks down.

I'm expecting to test $BTC 4.7ish



If this bearish pennant breaks down, we will lose the 4700 level and will test 3800, which I expect to hold. pic.twitter.com/pNySbEZ8ur — Satoshi Flipper (@SatoshiFlipper) March 18, 2020

Another sell-off on Wall Street

According to Wyckoff, the bears are still in control of the narrative. The fact that the U.S. equities market is currently in the middle of another sell-off certainly doesn't help. While the Dow managed to avoid the dreaded circuit breakers, it is still down by 4.7 percent (990 basis points) at the time of writing.

Given the uncanny correlation between BTC and the stock market, more carnage on Wall Street could certainly push BTC below $5,000.