'Ominous' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pattern Spotted by Top Market Analyst Jim Wyckoff

Wed, 03/18/2020 - 14:31
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price remains in limbo while the U.S. stock market opens in the red

Cover image via jimwyckoff.com
Kitco's chief market analyst, Jim Wyckoff, has recently noted that Bitcoin is in the midst of forming a bearish chart pattern that could add more pain for the bulls in the short-term due to an ominous formation.   

As of now, BTC is trading at $5,213 after dipping by about two percent today. 

Bitcoin is on shaky ground  

The formation that should spook the bulls is a bearish pennant, which resembles a triangular flag. It appears when a certain asset records an immense price drop and fails to recover. 

On March 12, BTC plunged by 38 percent, its third-biggest drawdown in history. Since then, the coin's price has continued moving sideways while forming lower highs.

According to trader Satoshi Flipper, BTC could retrace back to $4,700 if the bearish pennant eventually breaks down. 

Another sell-off on Wall Street

According to Wyckoff, the bears are still in control of the narrative. The fact that the U.S. equities market is currently in the middle of another sell-off certainly doesn't help. While the Dow managed to avoid the dreaded circuit breakers, it is still down by 4.7 percent (990 basis points) at the time of writing.

Given the uncanny correlation between BTC and the stock market, more carnage on Wall Street could certainly push BTC below $5,000.

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

Wed, 03/18/2020 - 14:35
  • Yuri Molchan

    The second biggest currency is expected to test levels above the current $120 price mark and head for $140

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
After dropping to $99.08 on March 13, Ethereum (ETH) has managed to recover a little and at the time of writing is trading at the $120 level.

Traders are offering multiple scenarios on the coin’s further movement. Still they believe that the first thing Ethereum will do is test higher price levels.

‘Test of $135-140 likely to occur’

Analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ has shared his take on the ETH price scenario. Michael van de Poppe states that ETH is holding in the green area and expects it to rise high enough to test the $140 zone.

The analyst also says that should ETH lose turn red, he would expect it to go down towards $103-$80.

Heading down to $79

Trader ‘TamasAron’ from TradingView has shared an ETH/USDT chart on his page, on which he shows the way he expects ETH to move from its current position.

As per TamasAron, the second biggest currency is going to rise to $128 first but then it is likely to decline to the $79 zone. Both movements are going to be made within a downward trend, as per the chart.

ETH 1

Trader ‘Evgenicys’ from TradingView has put his prediction on the ETH price simply – bear flag.

ETH 2

ETH may recover fast

As reported by U.Today previously, a blockchain researcher and a Placeholder partner Chris Burniske tweeted that Bitcoin and Ethereum are likely to recover from their recent large-scale losses faster than other cryptocurrencies along with a few other coins.

#Ethereum Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

