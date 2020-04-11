Odds Are Bitcoin (BTC) Price Heads to $6,250 or Lower This Weekend

Tweet-based article

After Bitcoin dropped on Friday, leaving the $7,000 level behind, analysts have mainly been bearish, not expecting any reverses from BTC so far

On Friday, April 10, the price of the flagship cryptocurrency dropped into the $6,900 area and since then it has been trading in a range between $6,800 and $6,900. At the time of writing this article, BTC is changing hands at $6,874.

Many traders are expecting the price of the king crypto to continue its bearish reverse. In their predictions, traders say that BTC is targeting at least the $6,200 area but it might nosedive even lower.

‘If BTC closes below confluent resistance this weekend’

Prominent trader ‘Crypto DonAlt’ has shared his prediction with his 138,600 followers on Twitter, saying that he is looking at three support levels should BTC close beneath the confluent resistance this weekend.

The mark on the chart approximately in the $6,250 area is the highest target among those – for ‘giga bulls’. Vocal bears may expect $4,200-$4,000 he says. The target in between the trader mentions is $5,250.

‘Losing this level may take BTC down to $5,300’

Trader ‘Credible Crypto’ is drawing his followers’ attention to the $6,400-$6,200 marks, calling them crucial ones on the chart right now. Those are necessary for BTC to hold, the trader elaborates, otherwise it may print more losses and head down to $5,300. ‘Credible Crypto’ believes BTC will hold above $6,000, though.

“6.2-6.4k $BTC is the most important level on the chart imo. As long as that level is held this is the buy the dip op you've been waiting for. Lose that and we see 5.3k imo. I expect it holds.”

Trader going by the name @TraderX0X0 has a similar view, expecting Bitcoin to decline into the mid-$5,000 zone or head below $5,000 if things get worse.

“$BTC - HTF swing short setup. Range, wyckoff - whatever your flavour. If the local high is in and price starts closing back inside the range, then I will be targeting the mid range and range lows. Just waiting to pull the trigger for now. Maybe get a bounce back up.”

Heading back above $7,000?

Trader known as ‘Satoshi Flipper’ sounds more positive on the one hand, expecting BTC to reverse and head above $7,000. On the other hand, he is also prepared to see the flagship crypto breaking down.