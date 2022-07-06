Novel Utility Token Chronoly (CRNO) Launches in Pre-Sale to Compete with Solana (SOL)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency bear market was bad for Solana (SOL) investors with a big collapse in the coin. SOL fell from $250 to $34 with some blockchain outages adding to the problem. A recent upgrade may have fixed those issues and Solana now needs to win back investors. Chronoly.io and its native token (CRNO) which surged significantly over the last two months, is a new crypto project that aims to attract Solana investors. With a decentralised platform for fractional watch investment, the project mints NFTs backed by real, physical watches held in secure vaults and is one of a few projects that offers a token with a real-world use case.

Solana (SOL) Needs to Win Back Investors’ Trust

Solana (SOL) has a job on its hands to win back the trust of investors after some troubles over the last six months. Solana’s blockchain suffered three outages which slowed the transactions on the network drastically. Solana had just won institutional investor interest and had seen its coin soar to $250. The project has now completed an upgrade to fix the bugs by reducing bot and spam orders and that can stabilise things. Ethereum was completing its own upgrade to close that gap and much will depend on that progress.

Chronoly (CRNO) has many benefits over key competitors

Chronoly (CRNO) has enough potential to challenge Solana supremacy. Alongside the NFTs and prize draws, investors can get access to staking and lending through the platform. Staking Chronoly (CRNO) tokens for an annual yield or borrowing against your watch-backed NFTs can provide investors with passive income or collateralised lending. This is a big plus while waiting for watch values to play out over the longer term.

Sophisticated investors that already have watch holdings will have many benefits from joining this project due to increased liquidity. If investors want to sell on the traditional market it can be a slow process and involve delivery charges to foreign buyers. Third-party intermediaries are also needed to find the buyers and also guide on price. With Chronoly (CRNO) it is the first 24-hour marketplace and investors can set price alerts and limit orders. Fractional investment also opens the door to retail investors and that makes it easier for watch holders to cash out all, or part, of an investment..

