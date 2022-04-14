Novel DeFi Token Calyx (CLX) Enters Presale Phase 1: Details

Calyx Token launches its first-ever presale and shows signs of rapid technical and marketing progress

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Amidst major correction of crypto markets, top altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) are dipping below multi-week lows. Meanwhile, a new Protocol has just launched its first-ever presale and it is showing signs of rapid technical and marketing progress: What is Calyx Token (CLX)?

Calyx Token (CLX) and Securipop Token (SECR) Presales Go Live

Calyx Token (CLX) launches to advance security, decentralization, and transparency of global crypto ecosystem.

The currency is presently in its first stage presale. Presale CLX purchasers have already seen their investments increased; the opportunity to join vibrant and passionate community of crypto-innovators and like-minded people is unlocked for everyone

This protocol allows for multi-chain crypto trade and integrated various sources of on-chain data.

In addition to permissionless participation, the Calyx Network supports seamless non-custodial cross-chain trading.

It enables secure, fast, and cost-effective real-time trading with community and interaction being key in the Calyx Network.

Securipop Token (SECR) Sets the Platform for Safe and Smart Crypto Investments

In order to build decentralised communication networks, Securipop (SECR) uses blockchain technology. If you are worried about data, access, privacy, and security on networks like WhatsApp and Telegram, then Securipop Network will give you greater power and autonomy and of course, security.

By using SECR token, anyone may interact with other users and receive rewards.

Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum (ETH): Performance Review

As the second-largest protocol in the cryptocurrency universe, Ethereum (ETH), is poised to get a major blockchain upgrade.

The "Merge" will combine two major Ethereum components to address energy challenges.

Ethereum operations will undergo a radical change, perhaps leading to a greener, cleaner, and more dependable cryptocurrency that can lead to positive change in the future.

The merger will replace "energy-hungry equipment”.

Like Bitcoin, Ether is created by "miners" using supercomputers to solve complex mathematical problems. Then the transactions are sent through the Ethereum network (ETH).

The merger will replace Ethereum's present proof-of-work architecture with a proof-of-stake approach.

Despite the "Merge", ETH is still down, just over $3000 and down 6% in 24 hours.

Sandeep Nailwal, Jaynti Kanani, and Anurag Arjun founded Polygon (formerly Matic Network) in 2017.

The project's key aims are scalability and fast blockchain transactions.

Polygon (MATIC) has lately attracted a lot of attention, but it has also lost 16% of its valuation in 7 days.

Polygon has aimed to compete with and outperform Ethereum's Blockchain in terms of performance, efficiency, and cost since its creation in 2017, but it is ranked #17 while its competitor Ethereum is #2.

MATIC is now selling for 1.36 USD, down 6% percent in the past 24 hours.

