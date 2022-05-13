Novel Community Coins Pac-Man Frog (PAC) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Now Available for Metaverse Fans

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The crypto community is forever changing and growing with the progression of the Metaverse. With over 18,000 cryptocurrencies in existence, networks must constantly improve their blockchain technology. It is equally as important for them to build trust within the crypto community for both well-versed investors and newcomers. Two novel cryptos, Pac-Man Frog (PAC) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN), are promoted as new-gen community-oriented cryptocurrencies. As of May, 2022, both tokens are in pre-sale phases.

What is a ‘community coin’?

A community coin is a cryptocurrency that pushes the ethos of decentralization by operating, with its users as the ones responsible for the currency’s progression. Not only do these coins give people the incentive to invest in the currency, but it eliminates the hierarchical system in the financial infrastructure, a criticism that people give when it comes to using banks. Furthermore, community-based cryptocurrencies provide an efficient platform where participants can communicate freely by sharing their knowledge, ideas, and opinions with anyone who has a similar interest to them.

Image by Pac-Man Frog

Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

Pac-Man Frog (PAC), a new-gen community coin, launched on 29 March 2022, branding itself as a decentralized finance network that will help Solana (SOL) progress to the future of web 3.0 - an ideology that foresees the advancement of blockchain technology. It promises to adopt the decentralized autonomous organisation model (DAO) which removes the authoritarian role to ensure that the currency remains under the control of the PAC community, rather than being regulated by a particular person. Having a DAO also makes the process of trading faster and more cost-efficient. It also promises to provide potential supporters with a smooth NFT marketplace, where people can convey their best work on an open platform.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is another interesting example of community coin. This blockchain is another newcomer to the Metaverse that markets itself as a community-driven currency. With its emergence onto the Metaverse on 25 February 2022. FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has impressed experts with its high pre-sale numbers, starting at $0.000067 and rising to $0.0023 according to statistics given last week by ‘The Portugal News’. Its release to the DEXs is scheduled on May 27.

