Novel Community Coins Pac-Man Frog (PAC) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Now Available for Metaverse Fans

Sponsored
Fri, 05/13/2022 - 14:30
article image
Guest Author
New-gen community-oriented cryptocurrencies Pac-Man Frog and FIREPIN Token are in presale phase
Novel Community Coins Pac-Man Frog (PAC) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Now Available for Metaverse Fans
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The crypto community is forever changing and growing with the progression of the Metaverse. With over 18,000 cryptocurrencies in existence, networks must constantly improve their blockchain technology. It is equally as important for them to build trust within the crypto community for both well-versed investors and newcomers. Two novel cryptos, Pac-Man Frog (PAC) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN), are promoted as new-gen community-oriented cryptocurrencies. As of May, 2022, both tokens are in pre-sale phases.

111
Source: stock.adobe.com

What is a ‘community coin’?

A community coin is a cryptocurrency that pushes the ethos of decentralization by operating, with its users as the ones responsible for the currency’s progression. Not only do these coins give people the incentive to invest in the currency, but it eliminates the hierarchical system in the financial infrastructure, a criticism that people give when it comes to using banks. Furthermore, community-based cryptocurrencies provide an efficient platform where participants can communicate freely by sharing their knowledge, ideas, and opinions with anyone who has a similar interest to them.

pacman frog
Image by Pac-Man Frog

Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

Pac-Man Frog (PAC), a new-gen community coin, launched on 29 March 2022, branding itself as a decentralized finance network that will help Solana (SOL) progress to the future of web 3.0 - an ideology that foresees the advancement of blockchain technology. It promises to adopt the decentralized autonomous organisation model (DAO) which removes the authoritarian role to ensure that the currency remains under the control of the PAC community, rather than being regulated by a particular person. Having a DAO also makes the process of trading faster and more cost-efficient. It also promises to provide potential supporters with a smooth NFT marketplace, where people can convey their best work on an open platform.

firepin
Source: freepik.com

FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is another interesting example of community coin. This blockchain is another newcomer to the Metaverse that markets itself as a community-driven currency. With its emergence onto the Metaverse on 25 February 2022.  FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has impressed experts with its high pre-sale numbers, starting at $0.000067 and rising to $0.0023 according to statistics given last week by The Portugal News’. Its release to the DEXs is scheduled on May 27.

More information on Pac-Man Frog (PAC):

More Information on FIREPIN Token (FRPN):

#PAC
article image
About the author
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Top-Tier App Bundle Breaking News Starts Broadcasting U.Today's Newsfeed
05/13/2022 - 17:10
Top-Tier App Bundle Breaking News Starts Broadcasting U.Today's Newsfeed
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Robinhood Shares up 23% After FTX CEO Bags In
05/13/2022 - 16:20
Robinhood Shares up 23% After FTX CEO Bags In
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image GBTC Shares Now Trading at Steepest Discount Ever
05/13/2022 - 16:10
GBTC Shares Now Trading at Steepest Discount Ever
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya