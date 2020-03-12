BTC
7.25%
5273.46
ETH
13.67%
124.79
LTC
16.08%
35.09
EOS
5.63%
1.895
XRP
5.13%
0.1456
ADA
12.89%
0.02618
NEO
0.02%
5.739
TRX
13.19%
0.009627
Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Nouriel Roubini Says Bitcoin (BTC) Has 'Zero Hedge Value' After Price Crashes to $5K

📰 News
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 14:20
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Nouriel Roubini slams Bitcoin (BTC) for having 'zero hedge value' as the leading cryptocurrency enters complete capitulation mode

Cover image via nourielroubini.com
Contents

'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini is having a field day. Apart from the crashing stock market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) recently dropped more than 25 percent in a span of just one hour. 

Not surprisingly, Roubini has already taken a victory lap on Twitter, claiming that the flagship cryptocurrency has absolutely zero hedge value.

Must Read
Trading Legend John Bollinger Explains Whether Bitcoin (BTC) Is Safe Haven Asset - READ MORE

Bitcoin has a very, very bad day 

If Bitcoin doesn't miraculously rebound before today's close, this capitulation will happen even faster than it did in December 2018. More than $665 mln worth of longs have been liquidated on the BitMEX exchange alone.   

BTC reached an intraday low of $5,568, briefly touching its weekly 200-day moving average, which is arguably the most important support level. 

As Roubini points out, the top coin has lost 33 percent of its value over the last month. Hence, the presumed "safe haven" faired even worse than the Dow.         

Must Read
Mike Novogratz Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Failing as Safe Haven - READ MORE

Some altcoins are doing even worse

Roubini also slammed altcoins, the vast majority of which are currently down more than 98 percent of their all-time highs. 

The Chainlink (LINK) cryptocurrency, which was one of the worst performers during yesterday's rout, is now down by an eye-popping 41 percent and has slipped into 14th place. 

However, Bitcoin SV (BSV) is actually leading the loserboard in the top 20 with an epic 44 percent slide.    

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Nouriel Roubini

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst
Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout

Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Cover image via u.today
Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $15,000 All-Time High in 2021: Analyst Tells U.Today - READ MORE

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus - READ MORE

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst
Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout

Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more