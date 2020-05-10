Nouriel Roubini Calls Bitcoin 'Total Scam' as BTC Price Tanks 15 Percent in Minutes

Cryptocurrency critic Nouriel Roubini mercilessly criticizes Bitcoin (BTC) after its price tanked more than 15 percent in mere minutes

Nobel laureate Nouriel Roubini wasted no time in lambasting Bitcoin (BTC) after the leading cryptocurrency dropped 15 percent in a matter of minutes on May 10.

The dyed-in-the-wool Bitcoin bear says that the world’s’ largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $158 bln is "a total scam" that is reminiscent of a pump-and-dump scheme.





More than a grain of truth

Roubini’s criticism is not unsubstantiated since even some ardent bulls admit that BTC is rife with market manipulations.



According to research firm CoinMetrics, whales with at least 1,000 BTC control more than 42 percent of Bitcoin’s total supply, thus wielding a lot of power in the cryptocurrency market.

Moreover, a widely-cited Bitwise research states 95 percent of trading volume reported by cryptocurrency exchanges is bogus.



Some unscrupulous trading platforms resort to such shady techniques as wash trading and spoofing to manipulate crypto prices.

Like clockwork

Roubini, who calls crypto “the mother of all bubbles,” routinely takes to Twitter to slander Bitcoin. His attacks take a more acrimonious tone every time BTC price nose-dives.



After BTC shed more than 38 percent of its value on “Black Thursday” of March 12, “Dr. Doom” was quick to tweet that it had “zero hedge value.”



Meanwhile, Peter Schiff, another prominent Bitcoin critic, used the recent price slump as an opportunity to take Bitcoin price speculators to task.

Ironically, billionaire Paul Tudor Jones bought BTC as a hedge against inflation just days before another price crash.

