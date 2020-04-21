Not About COVID-19: Mark Yusko Slams Trump for Halting Immigration to U.S.

News
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 07:08
Alex Dovbnya
Hedge fund manager and Bitcoin advocate Mark Yusko criticizes Trump’s decision to suspend all immigration into the U.S.
Cover image via www.morgancreekcap.com
Contents

American investor Mark Yusko, the CEO of Morgan Creek Capital Management, has lambasted the U.S. President Donald Trump for suspending immigration into the U.S.

Yusko is convinced that this unprecedented decision is not just about the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Mark Yusko Explains Why XRP Is Excluded from Morgan Creek's Digital Asset Index Fund: Watch Full Video

Trump cracks down on immigration

On Apr. 21, the POTUS took to Twitter to announce that he would sign an executive order to halt all immigration into the U.S in order to curb the spread of the lethal COVID-19 virus.         

Trump has always been an immigration hard-liner, which means that this move is not out of character for him. He ran on a promise to build a wall with Mexico and impose a travel ban for some Mulsim countries.    

Hence, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Trump critics think that the POTUS is using COVID-19 as an excuse to ramp up his anti-immigration rhetoric.     

Trump Does Bitcoin (BTC) Favor by Printing His Name on Stimulus Checks

Americans want their jobs back

Still, the suspension helped Trump garner a lot of support within the Republican party. Cryptocurrency-friendly congressman Paul Gosar tweeted that all immigration should be halted until all American citizens who want to get to work have jobs.


Immigration has long been viewed as a drain by Americans who believe that newcomers leave them unemployed. 

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to more than 20 mln jobless claims in just four weeks, this sentiment is only expected to grow stronger.        

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

