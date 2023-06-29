NFTs on XRPL Jumped by 73%, XPMarket Report Says

Thu, 06/29/2023 - 16:25
article image
Vladislav Sopov
XPMarket, largest analytical tool for XRP Ledger's ecosystem, indicates possible catalysts of ongoing NFT rally
NFTs on XRPL Jumped by 73%, XPMarket Report Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

During the last seven days, XPMarket infrastructure platform and analytics tool registered a number of metrics rocketing on XRP Ledger. Almost all of these surprising rallies happened on the NFT scene, the most underestimated sphere of XRPL-based dApps so far.

XPMarket registers impressive growth of all metrics regarding XRP-backed NFT markets

According to statistics shared by XPMarket representatives on their social media channels on June 27, 2023, the total amount of NFTs on XRP Ledger jumped by a massive 73% in the last week only. At the same time, the average selling price for one token spiked by 57%.

Together with these metrics, the revenue of XRPL-centric NFTs enthusiasts also increased. Their fees reached a high at over $35,000 per week.

The revenues of brokers are also on fire: while creators themselves saw their fees increase by 65%, commissioners on various platforms witnessed a 40% revenue surge.

It should also be noted that XPMarket's analysts and researchers are certain that the most impressive announcements are yet to come for NFTs on XRP Ledger:

Sure, these numbers might seem small compared to other blockchains, but remember, we're just at the starting line. This is just the warm-up - the main event is on the horizon!

In total, the teams of marketplaces made over $300,000 trading NFTs in the last seven days only, XPMarket's research says.

XRPL NFT enthusiasts scored first $1 million on fees

One more landmark accomplishment was registered by XPMarket analysts, who studied the cumulative revenue of creators. Last week, it smashed through the $1 million milestone.

As covered by U.Today previously, XRP Ledger has its own standards for non-fungible tokens. As the blockchain lacks programmability by default, the progress of NFTs on them has its own path, different from that of Ethereum or Polygon's NFTs.

Related
XRP Ledger May Get New NFT Standard Just Months After Accepting Previous One, Here's Why

XLS-20 and related proposals are shaping the NFT segment for the XRP Ledger scene.

#XRPL #NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hits Two Big Milestones at Go: Details
06/29/2023 - 16:10
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hits Two Big Milestones at Go: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP, ADA, ALGO Buyers to Back Coinbase's Fight Against SEC, Lawyer Claims
06/29/2023 - 15:52
XRP, ADA, ALGO Buyers to Back Coinbase's Fight Against SEC, Lawyer Claims
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Scores New Listing on Japanese Trading Platform, Pro-Ripple Lawyer Spots Positive Sign for BTC, BONE Added by Another Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/29/2023 - 15:35
SHIB Scores New Listing on Japanese Trading Platform, Pro-Ripple Lawyer Spots Positive Sign for BTC, BONE Added by Another Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina