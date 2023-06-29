NFTs on XRPL Jumped by 73%, XPMarket Report Says

During the last seven days, XPMarket infrastructure platform and analytics tool registered a number of metrics rocketing on XRP Ledger. Almost all of these surprising rallies happened on the NFT scene, the most underestimated sphere of XRPL-based dApps so far.

XPMarket registers impressive growth of all metrics regarding XRP-backed NFT markets

According to statistics shared by XPMarket representatives on their social media channels on June 27, 2023, the total amount of NFTs on XRP Ledger jumped by a massive 73% in the last week only. At the same time, the average selling price for one token spiked by 57%.

Did you hear? Last week was a total win! The amount of NFTs on XRPL jumped by a massive 73%! 🚀💥 That's with fewer trades happening. Talk about a growing interest, huh?



— xpmarket® (@xpmarket) June 27, 2023

Together with these metrics, the revenue of XRPL-centric NFTs enthusiasts also increased. Their fees reached a high at over $35,000 per week.

The revenues of brokers are also on fire: while creators themselves saw their fees increase by 65%, commissioners on various platforms witnessed a 40% revenue surge.

It should also be noted that XPMarket's analysts and researchers are certain that the most impressive announcements are yet to come for NFTs on XRP Ledger:

Sure, these numbers might seem small compared to other blockchains, but remember, we're just at the starting line. This is just the warm-up - the main event is on the horizon!

In total, the teams of marketplaces made over $300,000 trading NFTs in the last seven days only, XPMarket's research says.

XRPL NFT enthusiasts scored first $1 million on fees

One more landmark accomplishment was registered by XPMarket analysts, who studied the cumulative revenue of creators. Last week, it smashed through the $1 million milestone.

As covered by U.Today previously, XRP Ledger has its own standards for non-fungible tokens. As the blockchain lacks programmability by default, the progress of NFTs on them has its own path, different from that of Ethereum or Polygon's NFTs.

XLS-20 and related proposals are shaping the NFT segment for the XRP Ledger scene.