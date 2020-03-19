Back
Next Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Could Be Huge. Blockstream CEO Explains Why

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 07:51
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin (BTC) investors are flocking to crypto exchanges to buy this dip, according to Blockstream CEO Adam Back

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Have you bought this Bitcoin (BTC) dip? According to Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream, you might not have much time left. 

As of now, as investors remain in a wait-and-see mode, Back believes that this could change once their wire transfers get deposited into exchanges. This could be followed by a huge spike in the price of BTC. 

Must Read
Blockstream CEO Adam Back Claims That Satoshi Nakamoto Is One Person - READ MORE

Wait, does anyone still want to touch Bitcoin? 

Given that Back is a staunch Bitcoin maximalist who was quoted in Satoshi’s white paper, some might be skeptical of his prediction. After all, Bitcoin’s store-of-value status flew out the window after the 48 percent crash that took place last Thursday. It underperformed the S&P 500, gold, and pretty much every major asset. The only exception is oil, which is getting decimated by the double-whammy of the coronavirus crisis and the Saudi-Russian price war. 

However, Back’s argument is too compelling to ignore -- with stock shrouded in uncertainty and cash suffering from ‘huge’ quantitative easing programs, Bitcoin seems to be the safest bet. According to the Blockstream boss, it is ‘completely disconnected’ from the real economy that is about to take a massive hit.   

Must Read
Bitcoin-Hating Bank of England Governor Wants to Pump 'Unlimited' Money into Economy - READ MORE

Forget the halving. It’s all about decoupling now 

For more than a year, the Bitcoin halving had been the main bull narrative given the coin’s historic price performance after such events. Now, the focus has shifted to decoupling from the U.S. stock market

As of recently, BTC has been performing as a high-beta proxy for the S&P 500. Given that U.S. equities are caught in the worst sell-off since the Great Depression, this kind of correlation could be detrimental for the flagship cryptocurrency. 

The fact that BTC held steady during yesterday’s stock market sell-off gave bulls a glimpse of hope, but it remains to be seen whether the coin will manage to turn into a completely uncorrelated asset.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News #Adam Back

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Charts Bullish as BTC Starts Decoupling from Traditional Markets: Trader Willy Woo

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 10:29
  • Yuri Molchan

    Crypto trader Willy Woo says that the next key step for Bitcoin is to decouple from traditional markets, which, he says, may have started three days ago

Cover image via www.youtube.com
The financial recession and the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hold traditional markets and the Bitcoin price low. However, some analysts expect BTC to reverse in the short term, after an accumulation range.

Trader Willy Woo says that, among other factors, one key event is necessary first – decoupling from the conventional markets. He believes this process has already begun.

The next key event for Bitcoin

Prominent trader Willy Woo has tweeted that Bitcoin needs to decouple from traditional markets in order to begin soaring again and prove to be a safe haven asset.

He shared several bullish BTC charts from various areas. The first one shows that Bitcoin and gold may have started delinking from one of the biggest conventional market indexes – S&P500 – three days ago.

Woo states that Bitcoin may be forming an accumulation pattern before it resumes growth.

Bullish, bullish, bullish

Another chart by Willy Woo shows a strong rebound of the BTC Miners Energy Ratio. Great amounts of energy are flowing into the BTC network – that’s bullish, the trader says.

Woo shared a couple of other charts – on the Bitcoin Difficulty and SORP – saying that all those graphs are bearing bullish signs.

“Difficulty ribbon expansion after a time of compression is generally seen as bullish. I think this is a lower confidence read, it's quite early, but reinforces the mining behind Bitcoin is solid. The network is strong.”

“SOPR, being the on-chain net position of investors is recovering. Rekt investors are now out. This is bullish.”

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Find New Way to Cash In on COVID-19 Pandemic. Don't Be Fooled - READ MORE

Blockstream CEO on the BTC fall

Earlier today, the chief of Blockstream, Adam Back, tweeted the events which he believes will trigger the next Bitcoin price surge.

As for the price collapse last week, he reckons that large amounts of Bitcoin could have been sold to compensate for the losses from a great deleveraging of the financial system.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News #Adam Back

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

