New Strain of COVID-19 Is Even More Contagious, Study Finds

News
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 14:47
Alex Dovbnya
A new study reveals that an aggressive strain of the coronavirus was mainly responsible for infecting Western countries
A new study conducted by New Mexico-based Los Alamos National Laboratory shows that a more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus, which was first detected in Italy back in February, has already spread around the globe.

Notably, the mutant version of the virus is more contagious than the one that originated in Wuhan, China.

A much stronger strain

The researches behind the study hope that it can serve as an “early warning” for those who are developing a vaccine for COVID-19.

A mutation dubbed D614G has been the dominant form of the virus since March. This might explain why it was spreading aggressively in plenty of Western countries. Here's what the study says:     

D614G is increasing in frequency at an alarming rate, indicating a fitness advantage relative to the original Wuhan strain that enables more rapid spread. 

It will not go away easily

Many expect COVID-19 to disappear this summer since it is extremely susceptible to higher temperatures and sunlight. However, if seasonability doesn’t kill the virus, it will almost certainly create more mutated strains, according to the study.               

The appearance of mutated viruses significantly complicates the development of a vaccine since its effectiveness against new strains might be limited.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech SE are expecting to start vaccine trials in the U.S soon. 

