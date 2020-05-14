Tweet-based article

New Stimulus Check Round Likely to Push Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $10,000: BitMEX CEO

The head of the BitMEX exchange comments on the new QE and round of stimulus checks being discussed and predicts Bitcoin to hit $10,000 thanks to it

As Bitcoin is rising over eight percent to $9,656 (according to CoinMarketCap), the head of BitMEX, Arthur Hayes, tweets that Bitcoin is now likely to rise to $10,000.

He believes the recent news about US Democrats suggesting printing another $3 trl and launching another round of ‘survival checks’ could push the BTC price up.

‘Let’s take out $10k bitcoin’

Arthur Hayes has posted a bullish tweet. He is calling on the US government to approve the printing of more stimulus checks, which was suggested by the US Democrats a few days ago, stating that it will likely make Bitcoin moon and hit $10,000 for starters.

A co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, Jason A. Williams, seems to also be betting on Bitcoin hitting $10,000 today.

Crypto expert and Twitterati, Whale Panda, believes that Bitcoin will likely recapture the $20,000 level. This would make Bitcoiners even more active or perhaps for some, more annoying, than they are now.

“If you think Bitcoiners are already annoying now, just wait until #Bitcoin breaks $20k again.”

‘There's a nice CME gap at $10,000’

Analyst Michael van de Poppe also mentions the $10,000 level for Bitcoin, saying that there is a CME gap at that price mark.

He also states that Bitcoin has been resilient as a safe haven asset so far (fully recovered from the March 12 crash within a month), along with gold and silver.

Bitcoin remains in a bullish trend: Hedgeye CEO

Keith McCullough, the Hedgeye Risk Management CEO, tweets that Bitcoin now remains in a bullish trend.

He also shares data, showing that gold, Treasuries and the USD are rising as well.

